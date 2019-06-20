FIRST TEAM
PITCHERS
Riley Cornelio, sr., Pine Creek — In his last season in an Eagles uniform Cornelio had a .446 batting average, 21 RBIs and three home runs. He also had a 2.14 ERA and 99 strikeouts, including five games in which he struck out 10 or more. At second base Cornelio had a .974 fielding percentage and just one error through 16 games.
Jason Shuger, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Shuger tossed two no-hitters, the only local athlete with more than one no-hit outing. He finished the year with a 2.41 ERA and five wins, and 87 total strikeouts. He averaged two strikeouts per inning and 17 pitches per inning. He led the team with 35 RBIs and had a .424 batting average.
Charlie Deeds, sr., Palmer Ridge — Deeds racked up 113 strikeouts through 59 innings, ranking sixth in the state. He was 5-3 with a 1.65 ERA and struck out nine or more batters in nine of 13 appearances, averaging just 16 pitches per inning. At the plate he averaged .568 with 20 RBIs and 27 extra-base hits, including two home runs.
CATCHER
Jack Wotta, sr., Palmer Ridge — Behind the plate Wotta racked up a team-leading .986 fielding percentage with 188 putouts on 207 total chances. He had just three errors and helped the pitching staff combine for a 3.09 ERA and 215 strikeouts. Wotta was ranked third on the team with a .365 batting average with 20 RBIs.
1ST BASE
Michael Ellis, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — The junior continued his standout career at Cheyenne Mountain leading the team with 33 RBIs and had a .407 batting average. He had a .993 fielding percentage with just one error at first base and turned two double plays. On the mound Ellis was 4-2 with 34 strikeouts through 31.2 innings.
2ND BASE
Lincoln Andrews, sr., Canon City — Andrews established himself as the area’s best hitter, ranking third in the state with a .638 batting average, and tied for second with 10 home runs. The senior had 43 RBIs and a 1.5 slugging percentage. At second base Andrews had a .912 fielding percentage with just three errors.
3RD BASE
Grant Mondejar, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — With a .917 fielding percentage Mondejar had 20 putouts and 46 assists, with just six errors in 72 total chances. He was ranked second on the team in batting with a .408 average and knocked in 25 runs. In 12 appearances on the mound the junior had a 2.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 18.1 innings.
SHORTSTOP
Bryce McKee, sr., Coronado — McKee finished his career at Coronado leading the Cougars with a .590 batting average and a team-leading 25 RBIs. He racked up a .852 slugging percentage, struck out just three times in 84 plate appearances, and was walked 22 times. At short McKee had a .950 fielding percentage and turned 10 double plays.
OUTFIELD
Parker Gregory, sr., Pine Creek — Gregory, a senior, had a .905 fielding percentage in the outfield with just two errors, and helped turn a double play with 13 putouts. He also hit .393, good for second on the team among players with 20 or more games, and knocked in 15 runs. On the mound he had 35 Ks through 24.2 innings pitched.
Evan Walsh, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Walsh led the Rangers at the plate and was a force in the outfield. He hit .480 in the No. 7 spot, and had 25 RBIs. In right field Walsh racked up 24 putouts with 27 total chances and had a perfect fielding percentage. He had three assists and helped turn a double play. He was also 11 for 12 on stolen-base attempts.
Johnny Behm, sr., Lewis-Palmer — In center Behm had 36 putouts and a .976 fielding percentage with just one error and also helped turn a double play. Behm had a .351 batting average hitting in the three-hole. He scored 33 runs and had 17 RBIs. He was ranked second on the team with a .560 on-base percentage.
FLEX/UTILITY
Rodney Gregg, sr., Peyton — Gregg led Peyton to a Class 2A state championship with the area’s best ERA (0.70) and had a .456 batting average with 37 RBIs. He also led the team with four home runs and earned a .984 fielding percentage with just one error at first base. Gregg was 9-1 on the mound and 76 strikeouts through 50 innings.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHERS
Rupert Shaw, sr., Peyton
Grant Shandy, sr., Air Academy
Eddie Glaser, sr., Calhan
CATCHER
Joe Hayes, sr., Calhan
1ST BASE
Cody Spears, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
2ND BASE
Bo Powers, sr., Air Academy
3RD BASE
Mason Pastorello, sr., Discovery Canyon
SHORTSTOP
Bridger Havens, sr., Palmer Ridge
OUTFIELD
Jack Flynn, jr., Palmer Ridge
Jordan Cornelison, sr., Doherty
Evan Faucher, sr., Pine Creek
FLEX/UTILITY
Aaron Berkhoff, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Kane Daniluk (jr., C); Grant Dudden (sr., 3B/RHP/INF); Brayden White (jr., 1B/OF/RHP)
Cheyenne Mountain — Ryan Berkhoff (jr., OF/RHP); Devin Dodson (jr., C/RHP); Brad Helton (so., OF/RHP); Adam Jackson (so,. INF)
Calhan — Brayden Dillingham (sr., 3B/P/C)
Colorado Springs Christian — Matt Johnson (sr., C/INF/OF)
Coronado — Beau Chauvin (sr., UTIL/C/RHP); Sam Longwell (sr., OF/INF); Parker Martin (sr., C/INF/OF); Nathan Papenfuss (jr., INF/OF/RHP); Tucker Travins (sr., 1B/OF/LHP)
Discovery Canyon — Garrett Behm (jr., C/UTIL); Zach Surface (jr., RHP/OF)
Doherty — David Cooper (so., C/INF); Jake Corsi (fr., INF); Thomas Hollon (jr., 3B/1B/C); Jordan McDonald (jr., LHP/OF/1B)
Elizabeth — Tyler Richardson (sr., LHP/1B)
Evangelical Christian — Andrew DeRuiter (jr., P/UTIL); Kris Park (sr., C/INF)
Falcon — Matt Williams (sr., INF)
Fountain-Fort Carson — Nate Lengeman (sr., C/INF); Tyler Orcutt (sr., OF/LHP); Garrett Thibault (sr., INF/RHP)
Lewis-Palmer — Hayden Ambuehl (jr., SS); Tommy Fiocchi (so., RHP/C/INF); Colton Stegman (sr., C/RHP/UTIL)
Liberty — Aiden Mallrich (so., C); Jonah Shearer (fr., SS/P)
Manitou Springs — Christian Mack (sr., P/OF)
Palmer — Kevin Hernandez (jr., SS/P/2B)
Palmer Ridge — Drake Logan (sr., SS); Christian Palmer (so., 1B); Brayton Wilmes (so., 2B/SS/RHP)
Peyton — Josh Gonzales (sr., OF/C); Brandon Hussey (so., OF/C/P); Brennen Meyers (so., INF/P); Jaeden Meyers (sr., P/INF/C); Austin Strobel (sr., P/C/OF)
Pine Creek — Jacob Danussi (sr., 1B); Kyle Moran (sr., 2B/RHP); Kit Wigington (sr., OF)
Rampart — Benjamin Carrington (fr., OF/RHP); Hunter Felts (sr., 1B/RHP)
St. Mary’s — Logan Arrasmith (sr., INF/OF); Sam Baldwin (sr., P/OF); Anthony Depner (jr., INF/P); Edwin Romo (sr., INF/P); Josh White (sr., OF/LHP)
The Classical Academy — Kobe Katayama (so., 2B/SS/P); Noah Lasecki (sr., P/1B)
Vista Ridge — Ryan Shaffer (sr., RHP/SS)