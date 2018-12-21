David Moore’s season didn’t exactly go as he hoped.
For him, or his team.
After a regular season that the star running back was limited due to opponent forfeits, modified games, and mercy-rule wins, Moore was ready to shine in the postseason.
But unfortunately Moore, who led the state in rushing yards at the time, fractured his left elbow during the first quarter of Pine Creek’s first-round playoff game.
“Our momentum was going and I got the handoff and I was trying to score,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘This is my play, I have to score.’ I tried keeping myself up during the tackle and I just felt my arm bend backwards.”
The injury proved to be costly not only for Moore but also his team, which suffered a one-point loss the next week, eliminating the No. 1 Eagles in the second round.
But even with a fractured elbow, Moore did whatever he could for his team, which is why he was selected as The Gazette Preps 5A/4A Peak Performer of the Year for the second straight season.
Tied with Skyline at the half of Pine Creek’s second-round Class 4A playoff game, Moore decided he wasn’t going to be sidelined anymore.
“We were all thinking that my team didn’t need me to win this game, but the score was so close I was like, ‘My team needs me,’” Moore said. “I brought my pads just in case the worst happened, and it did. I suited up and got back out there and tried my best to win it for my team.”
Moore ran for just 23 yards — a career low for the back who averages more than 135.8 yards per game all-time.
“It just felt like nothing was going our way,” Moore said. “It was a really tough loss.”
But despite a season of setbacks, Moore still finished with 1,494 rushing yards, averaging 10 yards per carry. The junior rushed for 17 touchdowns in 11 games and is ranked among the top 18 running backs in the state, the top five in Class 4A, and boasts the best yards-per-carry average of any 4A running back with 700 or more yards.
But arguably, his most impressive stat is one that is typically overlooked — ball security. With 572 carries in his high school career, Moore has fumbled once. No other starting running back in the state has a better average.
“My running back coach (Lee) Macklin plays a big part in that,” Moore said. “He always makes us focus on securing the ball. Not scoring touchdowns, not yards, but making sure you don’t drop the football.”
Thankfully for Moore and the Pine Creek football team he has one more year to make an impact — and he is in good company.
The Eagles’ Class of 2020 is stacked with talent and Moore and his fellow rising seniors are excited for another challenge.
“We are lucky to have this special group at Pine Creek,” Moore said. “I think we are going to do big things and we will bounce back and get our goal next season.”