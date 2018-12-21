FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Isaac Robinson, jr., Fountain-Fort Carson — The Trojan junior made an immediate impact in his first season as a starter, throwing for 1,608 yards and an impressive .576 completion percentage. Robinson’s passing yards rank second in Class 5A among class of 2020 quarterbacks. He also rushed for 244 yards to help F-FC to a 5-6 record.
Wide receiver
Max Lofy, jr., Pine Creek — It was a breakout year for the Pine Creek junior, who led the team in receiving yards with 499, and was second in rushing for 411 yards. He seven rushing and receiving touchdowns each and helped the Eagles on defense, pulling down 32 total tackles and had an interception.
Micah Hilts, sr., Vista Ridge — The 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver capped off his senior year with 417 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He averaged more than 15 yards per catch and had 105 kick return yards, a blocked field goal and 10 pancake blocks for the Wolves in his senior season.
Running back
David Moore III, jr., Pine Creek — Despite an unpredictable season on the field Moore continued to stack up the yards finishing his junior season with 1,494 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He is ranked fifth in Class 4A among running backs and has the best yards-per-carry average among the state’s running backs with 700 or more yards.
Q Jones, so., Fountain-Fort Carson — Through his first nine varsity games Jones racked up 1,406 rushing yards and a staggering 18 touchdowns. A broken leg ended his season in Week 9. He had two four-touchdown games, and ran for more than 200 yards three times — including a 340-yard performance in September.
Tight end
Brady Badwound, sr., Air Academy — Badwound led the Kadets with 266 receiving yards, averaging 24.2 yards per catch, and four touchdowns. He was second on the team with 65 tackles, including 39 solo. His efforts helped the Kadets to a six-game midseason winning streak, in which they outscored opponents 174-53.
Offensive line
Alijah Bates, sr., Doherty — The 6-8, 235-pound tackle helped the Spartan offense rack up 2,148 total rushing yards and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2015. On the defensive side Bates had 29 tackles, including 25 solo and seven for a loss. He also had four sacks and a blocked field goal.
Adam Weaver, sr., Pine Creek — Weaver helped open gaps for the area’s top running back, throwing defenders with his 5-11, 280-pound frame. The senior helped the Pine Creek offense average more than 335 total offensive yards per game, which includes more 235 rushing yards.
Marshal Ehrlin, sr., Rampart — Ehrlin, a three-sport athlete at Rampart, helped the Rams finish the season as one of the top rushing offenses in Class 4A with 3,228 total rushing yards and a staggering 45 rushing touchdowns. Ehrlin, who measures 6-4, weighing in at 225, had 39 total tackles and four for a loss his senior season.
Cam White, sr., Rampart — Averaging nearly 300 rushing yards per game, White had his hands full opening the gap for the area’s most prolific 4A rushing offense. Through six defensive games listed on MaxPreps, 6-1, 237-pound guard had 12 total tackles, including a career-high five in the Rams’ playoff game against Loveland.
Damon Darling, jr., Pine Creek — The two-way lineman helped the Eagles to a No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs as Pine Creek continued its dominant regular-season showing. Darling, a 6-2, 205-pound lineman and defensive end aided the offensive line, which allowed for 235.4 rushing yards per game on average and 4,053 total yards.
Athlete
Brian Mosley, sr., Doherty — Mosley was the Spartans’ go-to man, leading the team with nine touchdowns split between 643 rushing yards and 426 receiving yards. He averaged 25.1 yards per catch and 7.2 yards per rush, and averaged 106.9 total yards per game. The senior also had eight total tackles and 43 kick return yards.
DEFENSE
Defensive back
Brian Maestas, sr., Coronado — Maestas is ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A with four interceptions, a team high. The 5-8, 180-pound free safety defended four passes and was third on the team with 41 total tackles, including 24 solo. He had an interception and four total tackles in the Cougars’ one-point season finale win over Widefield.
Terrance Dishmon, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Dishmon was a two-way threat for the Indians, pulling down 31 total tackles, including 27 solo, and two interceptions through eight games. Dishmon had 48 interception yards and 20 fumble recovery yards. He also had 281 kick return yards and 401 receiving yards for the Indians.
Devon Lobato, sr., Doherty — Lobato started the season with a career-high nine tackles in the Spartans’ opener against Cherry Creek, and didn’t slow down from there. He finished the season with 49 total tackles, including 36 solo, as Doherty battled through one of the toughest Class 5A schedules in the state.
Cale Cormaney, so., Rampart — The 6-3, 185-pound sophomore made an impact for the Rams, putting up big stats on both sides of the ball. On the defensive end he had 43 total tackles including 24 solo and two for a loss. Cormaney led the team with five interceptions. He also racked up 519 passing yards under center.
Linebacker
Carter Bussone, sr., Vista Ridge — Bussone capped off his high school career with 275 tackles, including 92 his senior season. He averaged 9.2 tackles per game and had four tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. In addition to his work on the defensive end, Bussone had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Kevin Hooks, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hooks, a 5-8 defender led the Indians with 90 total tackles. He had nine tackles for a loss and a sack for an 11-yard loss. The senior had two interceptions and a blocked punt in addition to aiding the Indian offense with 176 rushing and 136 receiving yards.
Shawn Smith, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson — The two-way starter led the Trojan defense with 88 total tackles, averaging eight per game, and three tackles for a loss. He had a pair of interceptions and fumble recoveries. But he was also a threat on offense, ranked third on the team in rushing yards with 215, and ran for four touchdowns.
Zach Tuggle, sr., Rampart — The senior linebacker put up a career-high 75 tackles to help the Ram defense hold opponents to just 19 points on average. He had 11 tackles for a loss and 2.5 five sacks, all the while putting in work on the offensive end. He had 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive line
Emmanuel Taylor, so., Vista Ridge — In his junior season Taylor led the Wolves in total tackles with 62. His team-leading 16.5 tackles for a loss rank him among the top seven defenders in Class 4A. He topped the Vista Ridge defense with eight sacks, good for No. 9 in 4A, and 21 QB hurries.
Bryce Delahoy, sr., Rampart — At 5-10, 255 pounds, Delahoy has remained a constant threat for the Rams on the defensive side. In his senior year Delahoy had 40 total tackles including a team-leading 13 for a loss. He led Rampart with five sacks, while Rampart held opponents to 30 touchdowns.
Elias Rolfe, jr., Pine Creek — At 6-5, 255 pounds, Rolfe was a dominant force on the Pine Creek defensive line, holding opponents to just 13.5 points per game on average. He was fifth on the team with 36 tackles and second with 7.5 tackles for a loss. He led the Eagles with 5.5 sacks through 10 games.
Tyler Hutcheon, sr., Doherty — Hutcheon wrapped up his high school career with 107 total tackles thanks to a consistent final two seasons for the Spartans, which he pulled down 42 and 43 total tackles, respectively. The 6-1, 220-pound defender had seven tackles for a loss and seven sacks, and ran in a 7-yard touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
JJ Dickerson, so., Mesa Ridge — In his first varsity season Dickerson established himself as one of the state’s top punters . Averaging 39.8 yards per punt Dickerson compiled 796 yards on 20 punts. The sophomore pinned six inside the 20 and his longest of the year was 55 yards. He was also 23 for 27 on PATs.
Placekicker
Luke Wieland, jr., Pine Creek — First-year starter Wieland finished third on the team in points, averaging five kick points per game thanks in part to his consistency, and Pine Creek’s high-powered offense. He was 43 for 45 in point-after-attempts, and 4 for 8 on field-goal attempts.
Returner
LaDarius Mays, jr., Coronado — Mays’ speed was unmistakable in his first varsity season. With 277 return yards through 11 games, Mays averaged 15.5 yards per kickoff return and 26.5 per punt return. Mays also had 1,005 rushing yards and 201 receiving, bringing his season all-purpose yardage up to 1,483, totaling 47 percent of the team’s offense.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Payton Kaiser, jr., Vista Ridge
Wide receiver
Greg Horton, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Mussa Pene, jr., Liberty
Running back
Trevon Walker, sr., Mesa Ridge
Chris Yoo, sr., Rampart
Tight end
Michael Boden, sr., Mesa Ridge
Offensive line
Santi Ramirez, sr., Vista Ridge
Damon Darling, jr., Pine Creek
Raymond Mclaughlin, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Jack Newsome, sr., Air Academy
Ethan Kramer, jr., Pine Creek
Athlete
Gage Vanaman, sr., Doherty
DEFENSE
Defensive back
Daniel Bone, sr., Pine Creek
Jake Pavlica, sr., Rampart
Tashon Smith, so., Fountain-Fort Carson
Devin Haller, sr., Mesa Ridge
Linebacker
Brian Jones, sr., Vista Ridge
Sam Miller, sr., Pine Creek
Ryan Poolman, jr., Vista Ridge
Are’an Burr, so., Air Academy
Defensive line
DeOnte Washington, sr., Vista Ridge
Aidan Diller, sr., Air Academy
David Garcia, jr., Mesa Ridge
Mikeroy Markwei, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
Christopher Livingstone, so., Vista Ridge
Placekicker
David Peters, jr., Rampart
Returner
Ethan Temby, sr., Rampart
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Christian Jones, jr., OL; Josh Luden, sr., OL; Kyle Pope, sr., RB/LB; Bo Powers, sr., QB
Cheyenne Mountain — Aaron Berkhoff, sr., QB; James Lacerte, jr., ATH; Ben Wilke, sr., LB
Coronado — Willy Bobrick, sr., WR/ FS
Doherty — Justin Anetone, jr., OL; Brandon Deas, sr., DB; Gaboric Decker, so., K; Logan Maslanik, sr., LB; Jared Smits, sr., TE; Jackson Webber, sr., OL
Fountain-Fort Carson — Brendan Bills, jr., OL; Sherman Deaton, jr., OL; Noah Gerber, jr., WR; Derrick Leomiti-Tuiasosopo, sr., DL; Lawson White, sr., LB
Liberty — Malachi Salus, jr., WR/DB; Jacob Waters, sr., LB
Mesa Ridge — Reece Bishop, jr., LB; Kyle Gaster, jr., QB; Faleao Leatiota, sr., DL; Tyler McIntyre, sr., WR; Alan Wallace, jr., OL
Palmer — Evan Arrowsmith, jr., RB/CB; Chris Ndushabandi, sr., WR/FS; Josh Thomas, LB; Reace Zollicoffer, so., OL
Pine Creek — Blake Edwards, sr., TE; Jackson Grier, jr., LB; Gavin Herberg, jr., QB; Eddie Kyle, jr., WR; Giavanno Long, sr., DL; Rece Rowan, jr., LB; Abner Schwab, so., DL
Rampart — Luke Pavlica, sr., WR; Kevin Witcher, jr., WR; JJ Carrington, sr., OL; Josh Gonzales, sr., TE; Ryan Kintz, sr., DL; Colin Phillips, sr., LB; Nate Phillips, sr., OL; Foster Spendlove, sr., ATH; Grant Tucker, jr., OL; Keyshawn Watts, sr., LB; Logan Zelasko, sr., DB
Vista Ridge — Keyon Burris, so., WR; Jaleen Young, jr., DL
Widefield — Treshawn Green, sr., QB; Frankie Ingraldi, sr., RB; Kaleb Maska, jr., WR
LINDSEY SMITH, THE GAZETTE