CLASS 3A-1A
FIRST TEAM
Outside hitter
Giulia Vidossi, sr., Manitou Springs — Vidossi, a foreign exchange student from Italy with national-team experience, had an instant impact on the Mustangs. She ranks ninth in Class 3A with 283 kills and completed the season with a .392 hitting percentage. She also racked up 101 digs, 28 aces and had 24 total blocks. Her efforts helped Manitou Springs to a second-place finish in the Tri-Peaks league.
Charlie Tidwell, jr., Colorado Springs Christian — Tidwell led the Lions to a spectacular Cinderella story in the 3A state tournament, helping CSCS secure a second-place finish. She led the team with 282 kills and a .291 hitting percentage, despite missing the first six matches of the season. She finished third on the team with 44 total blocks. The 5-foot-7 hitter was at her best in the state quarterfinals when she put up a career-high 26 kills.
Outside hitter/ Middle blocker
Christa Vogt, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — The three-year varsity starter was vital toward CSCS’ run in the postseason, racking up 52 kills and 17 total blocks through five tournament games, averaging 10.4 and 3.4 per match, respectively. She finished her senior year with 250 kills, a .290 hitting percentage and 88 total blocks — 70 solo. The 5-foot-9 senior ended her career with 627 kills, 279 total blocks — 193 of them solo.
Middle blocker
Dalton Henderson, fr., Ellicott — This freshman middle blocker made an immediate impact, leading Class 3A, and finishing second in the state in total blocks after her first varsity season. With 159 total blocks, Henderson had the top mark in the state at the end of the regular season. She had just 67 kills, but her season high of 12 against Atlas Prep helped Ellicott secure one of its three wins this season.
DS/Libero
Avery Stein, jr., Colorado Springs Christian — Stein led area Class 3A teams with 449 digs, landing among the top 44 in the state, and had an impressive serve-receive ratio with 308 receptions and just 38 errors. Stein also had 33 aces, and uncharacteristically for a defensive specialist, had six kills, including one against No. 3 University in a five-set upset during the state tournament.
Setter
Kiersten Brock, so., Colorado Springs Christian — Brock finished the season leading the state with 1,136 assists, and a vast improvement from her freshman year. She had just 236 assists through 71 sets last season. The 5-foot-4 sophomore quarterbacked the CSCS offense to a trip to the 3A state final averaging nearly 12 assists per set. She also had 74 kills, 40 aces and 188 digs.
Utility
Courtney Arrasmith, jr., Vanguard — The Vanguard junior led all of Class 3A with an impressive .556 hitting percentage. She also had 295 kills, ranking eighth in the state. Arrasmith, who measures 6-foot, also had 95 total blocks and 28 aces. Although the Coursers won just four matches this season, Arrasmith played lights-out, racking up 20 or more kills in three of the team’s four wins.
SECOND TEAM
Outside hitter
Elise Layton, so., Colorado Springs School
Kalea France, so., Ellicott
Outside hitter/ Middle blocker
Abby Miller, so., Colorado Springs Christian
Middle blocker
Jillian Kellick, so., St. Mary’s
DS/ Libero
Molly Bigbee, sr., Colorado Springs School
Setter
Alexa LaMack, jr., St. Mary’s
Utility
Megan Engesser, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Colorado Springs Christian — Jubilee Diamond, jr., OH
Colorado Springs School — Whitney Richardi, so., MB
Fountain Valley — Emily Dixon, jr., L; Annaliese Fricke, fr., OH; Chloe Mason, jr., S
James Irwin — Rihanna Tulensa, jr., OH; Tanea Warner, Sr., OH
Manitou Springs — Abbie Boren, sr., S; McKayla Cully, Sr., L/ MH; Mahlia Glass, so., DS
Peyton — Skylar Botos, sr., OH; Josie Lee, so., S; Riley Stearns, so., MH
St. Mary’s — Sarah Connors, jr., OH; Sandy Piedad, sr., L; Seneca Hackley, jr., OH
Vanguard — Jaden Fuqua, so., S