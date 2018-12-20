When you watch Christa Vogt on the volleyball court with her indisputable energy, you’d never believe that just two years ago she considered quitting.
Vogt was bullied throughout her freshman and sophomore years forcing her to consider ending her volleyball career.
But thankfully for the Colorado Springs Christian volleyball team — she didn’t.
“And after the bullying situation, volleyball gave me confidence to still be loud about stuff and it helped my faith grow louder,” Vogt said.
Vogt draws crosses on her wrists before each match — not because it’s good luck or helps her play better, but because she likes the reminder that even if she misses a ball, she should still play without fear.
“When I finally realized that I’m supposed to live out of love and not fear, it just settled in that volleyball is what I love and this is what I’m supposed to do,” Vogt said. “(The crosses) hold me to a standard that I hope to live up to, and I hope it spreads a testimony. And when people ask about it, I share the same story.”
She let her faith and her teammates pull her out of her anxiety-ridden state to eventually become the loud, bubbly force on the court, who ultimately helped the Lions to the 3A state championship game her senior year.
Vogt is The Gazette Preps 3A-1A Volleyball Peak Performer of the Year.
Vogt began her volleyball career at CSCS as a C-Team captain and a JV floater as a freshman, but during the offseason she considered quitting.
“My freshman club season and I was wondering, who was I playing for? And with the bullying situation going on at school I was just worried about a lot of stuff. The anxiety creeped in through all aspects of my life, including my comfort zone in volleyball,” Vogt said.
But she returned the next year as a varsity starter for CSCS, helping the Lions to a third-place finish at state, and had one of her best club seasons. It was then that Vogt began to come out of her shell on the court, morphing into the powerful, energetic player she is.
“(That year) the seniors would always say to us younger players, ‘You guys have endless energy,’” Vogt said. “And after the bullying situation, volleyball gave me confidence to still be loud about stuff and it helped my faith grow louder.”
Vogt finished her high school career with 627 total kills and a .270 hitting percentage. She also had 279 total blocks, earning a block-per-set average throughout three varsity seasons.
This year her efforts helped CSCS through a whirlwind state tournament weekend in which the Lions completed three upsets on the way to a state-championship appearance.
“Going into states I think everyone was nervous, but I also felt that our team was going to grow so much in those three days and we did,” Vogt said. “From the first game on we continued to get better and get stronger.”
Vogt said throughout the regular season her team would rise to the occasion in each tough match it faced, which is why she believed her team would thrive in the state tournament.
She put up season-high numbers during the state tournament, smacking down 15 kills and six blocks in a 3-1 upset over No. 2 Alamosa. Vogt completed the weekend with 52 kills, averaging more than 10 per match, and 17 blocks.
And although the Lions could not bring home a state title thanks to a 3-1 loss to Lutheran in the final, Vogt said she has no regrets from her high school volleyball career that nearly ended far too early.
“I’ve learned that you can’t focus on the negative, you have to focus on the positives,” Vogt said. “We grew skill-wise and as a team, and we all just said the memories are what we are going to keep.”