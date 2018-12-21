Four years ago Ty Evans was just a freshman backup quarterback. But it didn’t take long for his star power to shine through.
Like any kid heading to his first varsity game, Evans got caught up in a daydream on the way to the Bears’ 2015 season opener against Sand Creek.
“I was all nervous, like, ‘What if I go in? Am I ready, am I prepared?’ and I thought to myself, ‘What if I went in and the first play I threw a touchdown?’,” Evans said. “But then I was like, ‘No that’s not going to happen that’s not realistic. Isaiah (Sanders) is going to kill it, and we will go home and I’ll play JV tomorrow.”
The third quarter rolls around and Evans hears his name called on the sideline.
“I see Isaiah out there cramping and I freaked out,” Evans said. “I was frantically trying to warm up as fast as I could. Eventually I get out there and I’m thinking, ‘They’re going to run the ball, we will score, and I will have done my job.'”
But coach Tom Pulford had another plan. A fade ball was called to George Silvanic. Evans drops back — fakes to no one, as he recalls — and throws up a 10-yard touchdown pass.
“I remember thinking to myself, I want to do that again,” Evans said. “That’s an addicting feeling when you score a touchdown and everyone in the stands goes crazy.”
Flash forward four years, and Evans had that moment 105 more times — good for third all-time in Colorado for passing touchdowns, and the most from a Colorado quarterback in the last 18 years.
His 9,453 passing yards is good for third all-time, along with his 10,023 yards of total offense and 994 passing attempts, while his 597 completions are fifth all-time.
But that doesn’t matter to Evans, who was named The Gazette Preps 3A-1A Football Peak Performer of the Year for the second straight season.
“I accomplished way more than I thought I would at Palmer Ridge,” said Evans, a two-time 3A state champion. “It means a lot to have those stats and those records, but what means more is the people that I met here, and I hope that I set a good example of how to work hard."
Evans continued, “I hope that there’s a kid in Monument or in small-town America that sees that I’m not from a highly recruited football area, Palmer Ridge wasn’t a powerhouse program four years ago. But if you work hard, you take care of the people around you and you have that competitive fire inside of you and you know you can do anything.”
Evans has completed his athletic and academic obligations at Palmer Ridge and will head to his new home in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the beginning of January as he prepares to become a member of the NC State Wolf Pack.
It was a long recruiting journey for Evans, who received numerous offers from top-tier programs including Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M. He decommited from two colleges, Arkansas and Colorado, due to head coaching changes — but everything seems to have fallen into place at the right time.
“In my mind everything has to fall apart before it gets better,” Evans said. “I think God has a plan and I think that I’m meant to be at North Carolina State and I’m excited to go up there and become the best player that I can be and become a better person as well.”