FIRST TEAM
106 — Brady Hankin, fr., Woodland Park: He made quite a statement at state, capturing the Class 3A title in dominant fashion. He had a major decision and two pins, including one in the second period of the finals against Alamosa sophomore Davion Chavez. Hankin finished with a 30-1 record; his only loss came against a Class 5A opponent.
113 — Skyler Hunt, jr., Lewis-Palmer: Despite losing in the first round of the 4A tournament, he bounced back. Hunt won his next three consolation matches with 6-2, 3-2, 5-3 decisions before he was shut out 7-0 by Pueblo Centennial's Jacob Gonzales, the eventual third-place state finisher. Hunt finished his season with a 35-10 record. In his career, he has 30 pins.
120 — Chase Johnson, so., Cheyenne Mountain: He advanced to the 4A semifinals but was pinned by eventual three-time state champion Will Vombaur of Windsor. But that only gave Johnson more motivation to keep going as he fought back through the consolation round and made it to the third-place match, where he lost 6-0 to Broomfield senior Presley Madril. Johnson finished the season with a 26-14 mark.
126 — Patrick Allis, sr., Discovery Canyon: He was one of two Pikes Peak wrestlers to complete back-to-back state champion runs; the other was TCA's Nathan Johns. Allis rolled through his 4A opponents, collecting two pins and a technical fall before the title match. He finished his prep career with an 11-5 decision over Pueblo East senior Ryan Roth. Allis went 39-1 in his senior season.
132 — James Ruona, sr., Canon City: After settling for third the three previous seasons, Ruona finished his high school career in the 4A title match. However, he fell just short from finishing on top — as he lost to Windsor's Dominick Serrano, who finished his junior season with a 42-0 record. Ruona finished with a 37-5 season.
138 — Bailey Badwound, so., Air Academy: He won his first-round match in the 4A tournament before he lost to a state semifinalist in Pueblo East's Aaden Valdez. But Badwound (35-15) battled back in the consolation rounds, eventually settling for fourth after falling to Central Grand Junction senior Dre Martinez via pin.
145 — Kevin Hooks, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: He started his final 4A state tournament appearance with a pin but suffered a 4-2 loss to Thomas Jefferson's Isaias Estrada in the next round. Hooks, however, managed to end his career with a 2-1 decision over Discovery Canyon's Dylan Ruane to claim fifth.
152 — Tyson Beauparthy, jr., Doherty: He entered the 5A state tournament with only two losses. Beauparthy started off with two pins before things got tough. He escaped the semifinals with a 9-6 win over Pomona's Gage Bernall. Eventually, he suffered a 5-0 loss in the finals to finish the season with a 38-3 record.
160 — KJ Kearns, sr., Coronado: He dominated his way through the 4A state tournament until he ran into a familiar foe. He had a pin, a major decision and a 6-0 shutout before he reached the title match. There, he faced undefeated Christopher Fasano of Pueblo County and suffered a 2-0 heartbreaker. Kearns finished 32-3; his three losses were to Fasano.
170 — Draygan Colonese, so., Pine Creek: He showed he could compete with the best. He opened the 5A state tournament with a pin before he faced Grand Junction senior Jay Skalecki, who escaped with an 8-5 decision en route a state title. Colonese bounced back and captured third with a pin over Valor Christian senior Payton Polson.
182 — Nathan Johns, sr., The Classical Academy: He ended his career as one of two back-to-back Pikes Peak region state champions; the other was Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis. But it wasn't an easy run for Johns, who opened the 3A state tournament with a pin before he won three close decisions, including a 6-1 win over Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson.
195 — Abe Leonard, sr., Elizabeth: He dominated his weight class in the 3A state tournament. He opened with a bye before he pinned his next two opponents. In the finals, Leonard (35-2) was challenged but prevailed and won 4-2 over Salida's Holt Brashears.
220 — Gage Pruitt, sr., Canon City: Pruitt made his final state tournament campaign, in 4A, a memorable one. He started with a pin and then came away with two close decision to reach the title match. Against Pueblo East's Dominic Robles, he gave up an early pin. Pruitt finished with a 28-11 record.
285 — Nate Mesa, sr., Harrison: The senior didn't let a second-round loss in his final state tournament experience, in 4A, spoil his experience. He fought back and earned a spot in the third-place match, where he ended up losing to Pueblo West's Jacob Sabus. Mesa finished his season with a 30-7 record.
SECOND TEAM
106 — Brendan Johnston, sr., The Classical Academy: 38-6 season record
113 — Kris Kramer, sr., Elizabeth: 34-8
120 — Ceasar Sanchez, sr., Manitou Springs: 22-7
126 — Taylor Vasquez, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson: 43-9
132 — Angel Flores, jr., Coronado: 30-4
138 — Ben Nagel, so., Coronado: 30-11
145 — Jake Hamilton, jr., Colorado Springs Christian School: 35-11
152 — Rudy Juvera, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: 22-11
160 — Zachery Vannaman, sr., Pine Creek: 24-10
170 — Jake Martin, jr., Lewis-Palmer: 36-14
182 — Brady Badwound, sr., Air Academy: 33-6
195 — Nico Gagliardi, fr., Cheyenne Mountain: 37-7
220 — Atsamaz Pliev, sr., Sierra: 32-2
285 — Hunter Gilpin, jr., Manitou Springs: 28-14
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — 120: Dylan Machette, sr.; 126: Raphael Gomez, jr.; 145: Will Markworth, jr.; 170: Kalman Adams, jr.
Calhan — 220: Ethan Dustrude, sr.
Canon City — 113: Zeon Ortega, sr.; 120: Ezavian Ortega, fr.; 195: Jeffery Winborne, sr.
Cheyenne Mountain — 106: Nicholas Grizales, fr.; 113: Brian Hooks, so.; 120: Chase Johnson, so.; 152: Rudy Juvera, sr.; 170: Jake Boley, so.; 220: Colton Bellew, so.; 285: Ivan Miranda, so.
Colorado Springs Christian School — 152: Jacob Lewey, sr.
Coronado — 113: Mason Micci, so.; 120: Daven Ollier-Monell, jr.; 126: Seth Garcia, jr.; 152: Zeke Terrazas, sr.; 182: Ben Tonnessen, jr.
Discovery Canyon — 145: Dylan Ruane, so.; 152: Tanner Sukle, jr.; 170: Andrew Keegan, fr.
Doherty — 113: Michael Robles, so.; 160: Christian Olmstead, sr.; 182: Logan Maslanik, sr.; 195: Andrew Tracy, jr.; 285: Jackson Webber, sr.
Ellicott — 220: Braydn Cowen, sr.
Elizabeth — 132: Conner Evans, fr.; 145: Brewer Winkle, sr.; 160: Spencer Winkle, sr.; 220: Gage Dauenbaugh, sr.
Falcon — 160: Levi Hendrix, fr.; 120: James Brown, fr.; 132: Clint Brown, so.; 160: Caleb Sherrill, sr.; 182: Michael Bird, sr.; 195: Jarrod Davis, sr.; 285: Jonathan Lozano, fr.
Florence — 113: Brandon Boehm, fr.; 126: Josh Thornton, so.; 132: Johnny Masopust, jr.; 145: Jacob Kennedy, fr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — 132: Joe Barela, so.; 145: Khalid Peters, sr.; 170: Wyatt Price, so.
Hanover — 182: William Anderson, jr.; 220: Brandon Clark, sr.
Harrison — 152: Nestor Torrez, so.; 220: Kyon McDonald, sr.
James Irwin — 285: Kyle Good, jr.
Lewis-Palmer — 138: Cole Stephenson, jr.; 195: Charlie Cook, sr.; 285: Dominic Knost, sr.
Liberty — 182: Michael Cornelius, jr.
Manitou Springs — 145: Jacob McCarley, sr.
Mesa Ridge — 120: Isaac McKinney, jr.; 126: Hunter Saiz, jr.; 132: Landon Beeson, so.; 145: Isaiah Brown, jr.; 152: Devin Haller, sr.; 160: Silas Valdez, jr.; 170: Kenneth Guinn, jr.; 182: Niko Suragdeen, jr.; Jared Volcic, jr.; 220: Arthur Campbell, so.
Mitchell — 113: Ricky Ortiz, so.
Palmer — 182: Skylar Owens-Hailey, jr.
Peyton — 113: Iley Tuttle, so.; 120: Robert Warkentine, jr.; 145: Colton Murray, jr.
Pine Creek — 138: Brayden Roman, jr.; 145: Jace Graves, so.; 152: Landon Suter, sr.
Rampart — 106: Andrew Peltier, so.; 138: Ben Bancroft, jr.; 220: Dalton Slaughter, so.
Sand Creek — 120: Charles Lyon, jr.
Sierra — 152: Elijah Smith, jr.
The Classical Academy — 113: Aidan Johnston, sr.; 160: Liam Young, sr.; 195: Jason Alexander, sr.
Vista Ridge — 106: Hayden Fuller, fr.; 138: Tyler Bemrose, jr.; 160: Ben Therin, jr.
Widefield — 106: Avelino Mota, so.; 126: Cameron Muransky, so.; 132: Seth Long, sr.; 145: Logan Robb, sr.; 170: Shae Jackson, jr.
Woodland Park — 113: Zach Dooley, jr.; 132: Colton Simonis, so.; 138: Brad Conlin, sr.; 160: Cole Gray, jr.; 170: Jacob Garner, sr.
Girls' honorable mentions
Doherty — Aminah Hunter, so.; Sarah Savidge, fr.
Lewis-Palmer — Shenin Steele, so.
Peyton — Samantha Krause-Mahan, so.
Vista Ridge — Bella Mitchell, jr.