It wasn't until after the state wrestling tournament that Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis truly knew his worth.
Prior to it, he committed to compete at Western Colorado, a strong Division II program.
But after he won back-to-back state titles in February, Allis was told by coaches and college recruiters that he was Division I material. So now, he's thinking about changing schools — a development that will likely only enhance his legacy.
He recently said Western Colorado is allowing him to look at other possible college destinations.
His dominance on the mat — which featured just one loss all season — helped him earn The Gazette Preps 2018-19 Lower Weights Peak Performer of the Year honor.
He finished his season with a 39-1 record to go along with a unique distinction: He was one of two Pikes Peak region wrestlers to earn consecutive state titles this year; the other was The Classical Academy's Nathan Johns.
But early in the season, he suffered a tough loss.
That defeat only motivated him more, prompting the senior to work that much harder in the weight and wrestling rooms. Sometimes, he stayed an extra 30 minutes after practice to get stronger, faster and more agile.
"My new goal was not to lose the rest of the season," Allis told himself at the time.
Mission accomplished.
He dominated at the Class 4A state tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver. He started off with a pin, followed by a technical fall and another pin to reach the state finals. Against Pueblo East senior Ryan Roth, Allis earned a convincing 11-5 win.
And shortly after the buzzer sounded, he went to his coach, Marques Bravo, and grabbed a T-shirt. It had an image of his friend and teammate Kaden Currier, who, along with girlfriend and fellow student Avory Kvale, died in a car crash in late December.
Allis became friends with Currier when they were 8 or 9 years old. Back then, Currier's dad started coaching Allis.
So when he knew he was going to wrestle his last high school match in the state finals, Allis had an idea to pay tribute to Currier. He grabbed the shirt and showed to the crowd at the Pepsi Center. It was a heartfelt moment for people near and far as Currier's family was in the stands.
"It's such an emotional season," Bravo said shortly after the match, "so anything that can put a smile on your face is nice."
Now, Allis hopes he can continue his wrestling career at the highest level in college.
"I feel like I left a good legacy on my name here," he said recently.