Pine Creek's Spencer Sykes, left, and Rampart senior Tyler Montoya fight for possession of the puck at Honnen Ice Arena on Tuesday January 18, 2018 in Colorado Springs. Rampart won the game 6-3. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
SUMMIT LEAGUE

Air Academy

Coach: Andrew Marshall (3 years)

Last year: 4-15 (2-14 league)

Returning athletes: Katy Cooley, goalie; Meilan Haberl, defenseman

Outlook: “We’ve got a great blend of returners and first-time players, boys and girls,” Marshall said. “Our roster will be deep and full of talent. We are excited to see what we can do as team.”

So far: 0-2 (0-0 league)

Cheyenne Mountain

Coach: Erik Austin (8 years)

Last year: 3-16 (2-12 league)

Returning athletes: Evan Carter, forward; Hunter Elwell, defenseman; TJ Farrell, forward; Swayer Haas, defenseman; Chayse Heffler, forward; Max Schultz, forward; Travis Taylor, forward; Jaden Weed, goalie

Other top athletes: Scott Sullivan, forward; Daniel Vujcich, forward

Outlook: Austin says the Indians boast a strong senior class. “We are a fast team that should be able to put the puck in the net,” he said.

So far: 0-1-1 (0-0 league)

Lewis-Palmer

Coach: Kevin Margarucci (2 years)

Last year: 3-15-1 (1-12-1 league)

Returning athletes: Reece Colson, goalie; Peyton Garner, forward; Gavin Heeks, defenseman; Garrett Jansky, forward; Sam Kleinsmith, forward; Lily Parmeter, defenseman; Alex Pierce, forward; Josh Pierce, defenseman; Jared Piggot, defenseman

Other top athletes: Sam Cook, forward; Soren Cooley, forward; Alex Keers, forward

Outlook: “We have a great group of returning players with a good mix of newcomers,” Margarucci said. “We are excited to play a very tough, competitive schedule against local teams with the new conference alignment. Our conference is packed with some very good teams, players and coaches as well as the nonconference local teams we have scheduled. Across the board there will be more local teams playing each other in conference and nonconference games this season.”

So far: 0-1 (0-1 league)

Pine Creek

Coach: Ed Saxer (4 years)

Last year: 8-10-2 (7-6-1 league)

Returning athletes: Matt Gallaway, forward; Jarrod Humphries, defenseman; Brett Zahn, forward

Other top athletes: Jacob Bentton, goalie; Alex Brooks, forward; KC Brooks, defenseman; Johnathan Cole, forward; Austin Gibson, defenseman; Cam Gillis, forward; Garrett Newlin, goalie; Trevor Porter, forward; Andrew Santos, defenseman; Spencer Sykes, forward

Outlook: Saxer says he’s encouraged by “the amount of kids wanting to play high school hockey within our school and city.”

So far: 2-0 (1-0 league)

APEX LEAGUE

Coronado

Coach: Mark Tabrum (5 years)

Last year: 8-11 (5-11 league)

Returning athletes: Cole Brooker, forward; Jack Cintron, forward; Austin Crawford, defenseman; Marc Godec, goalie; Trevor Gordon, defenseman; Jonah Henry, forward/defenseman; Dylan Riggs, defenseman

Other top athletes: Rykert Balfe, defenseman; Aaron Leaf, forward

Outlook: “We return our defensive corps from last season along with a starting goaltender,” Tabrum said. “This should be the strength of our team. We graduated 57 percent of our scoring from last year, so scoring goals may be a challenge this season. Hopefully, we can win a few 2-1 games this season. We return 14 players from last year’s squad that are looking to improve on last year’s eight-win season.”

So far: 0-1 (0-1 league)

Doherty

Coach: Will English (1st year)

Last year: 1-18 (0-14 league)

Returning athletes: Tanner Chapman, defenseman; Jordan Cornelison, defenseman; Zach Fellinger, forward; Thomas Hollon, defenseman; Austin Vatland, forward

Other top athletes: Tyler Alldredge, forward; Eric Bucholz, goalie; Chase Chapman, forward; Christian Chatwin, defenseman; Max Gault, forward

Outlook: “This year’s group has a depth of talent and brings a ton of energy to the rink,” English said. “The group is excited and determined to find success throughout the course of the season.”

So far: 1-0-1 (1-0 league)

Liberty

Coach: Brian Straub (9 years)

Last year: 5-13-1 (3-13 league)

Returning athletes: Jonah Dixon, forward; Seth Fulton, forward; Connor McIlhany, forward; Nik Reddecliff, defenseman; Bjorn Roob, forward; Greg Schendzielos, forward; Ian Ward, goalie; Ryan Wooten, defenseman

Other top athletes: Noah Castanon, defenseman; Seth DiMarino, forward

Outlook: “This year, Liberty welcomes a lot of new faces to the program, including nine freshmen,” Straub said. “We have been working very hard in the offseason and are very excited for the season to start. ... We are also going to play every team in the Pikes Peak area and Pueblo for the first time in three years Our schedule is very competitive and we are looking forward to our usual rivalry games (Rampart, Pine Creek, Air Academy) and reigniting old rivalries with the other teams in our region.”

So far: 1-0 (0-0 league)

Palmer

Coach: Kevin Moore (4 years)

Last year: 1-18 (1-15 league)

Returning athletes: Sean Bolduc, goalie; Brandon Herd, forward; Dane Smith, defenseman; Zack Swain, forward; Alex Wells, forward; Drake Winch, defenseman

Other top athletes: Isais Cerda, forward; Reese Hunt, forward; Joshua Jeppson, defenseman; John Petrone, defenseman; William Stone, forward; Xavier Sweatman, defenseman; Shawn Valdez, forward; Joe Van Dyk, forward; Brendon Walters, forward

Outlook: “(The) program continues to grow, allowing for a full varsity squad and JV team again this season,” Moore said. “The newly aligned conferences for Colorado High School Hockey allows teams to compete more frequently with similar programs. Lots of athletes ready to work hard.”

So far: 0-2 (0-1 league)

Rampart

Coach: Joshua McIntosh (14 years)

Last year: 12-7-1 (10-5-1)

Returning athletes: Colby Carden, goalie; Jordan Jeffords, forward; Ethan Meyer, forward; Joshua Mongeau, defenseman; Braden Overholt, forward; Dean Seifert, defenseman; Cameron Sykes, forward

Other top athletes: Michal Barber, forward; Mackenzie Dudeivor, defenseman; Jayson Komrofske, forward; Austin Leppo, defenseman; Luka Melnyk, defenseman; Jonathan Musser, forward; Brady Shannahan, forward

Outlook: “We should be strong again, good experience and depth,” McIntosh said, “plus a strong freshmen class has us excited for the future.”

So far: 1-1 (1-0 league)

Woodland Park

Coach: Chad Mason (2 years)

Last year: 1-17 (1-15 league)

Returning athletes: Tyler Baldus, defenseman; Bobby Costello, goalie; James Costello, forward; Colton Hudson, defenseman; Lou Levy, forward; Garrett Richardson, goalie

Other top athletes: Owen Gaul, defenseman; Cuinn Miller, forward; Ewen Miller, forward; Parker Taranto, forward; Trace Taranto, forward

Outlook: Mason is looking forward to “the new league alignments and the ability to be competitive and stay local. No more playing 5A co-op and private schools. We have a strong return core and goaltending.”

So far: 0-0

