SUMMIT LEAGUE
Air Academy
Coach: Andrew Marshall (3 years)
Last year: 4-15 (2-14 league)
Returning athletes: Katy Cooley, goalie; Meilan Haberl, defenseman
Outlook: “We’ve got a great blend of returners and first-time players, boys and girls,” Marshall said. “Our roster will be deep and full of talent. We are excited to see what we can do as team.”
So far: 0-2 (0-0 league)
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Erik Austin (8 years)
Last year: 3-16 (2-12 league)
Returning athletes: Evan Carter, forward; Hunter Elwell, defenseman; TJ Farrell, forward; Swayer Haas, defenseman; Chayse Heffler, forward; Max Schultz, forward; Travis Taylor, forward; Jaden Weed, goalie
Other top athletes: Scott Sullivan, forward; Daniel Vujcich, forward
Outlook: Austin says the Indians boast a strong senior class. “We are a fast team that should be able to put the puck in the net,” he said.
So far: 0-1-1 (0-0 league)
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Kevin Margarucci (2 years)
Last year: 3-15-1 (1-12-1 league)
Returning athletes: Reece Colson, goalie; Peyton Garner, forward; Gavin Heeks, defenseman; Garrett Jansky, forward; Sam Kleinsmith, forward; Lily Parmeter, defenseman; Alex Pierce, forward; Josh Pierce, defenseman; Jared Piggot, defenseman
Other top athletes: Sam Cook, forward; Soren Cooley, forward; Alex Keers, forward
Outlook: “We have a great group of returning players with a good mix of newcomers,” Margarucci said. “We are excited to play a very tough, competitive schedule against local teams with the new conference alignment. Our conference is packed with some very good teams, players and coaches as well as the nonconference local teams we have scheduled. Across the board there will be more local teams playing each other in conference and nonconference games this season.”
So far: 0-1 (0-1 league)
Pine Creek
Coach: Ed Saxer (4 years)
Last year: 8-10-2 (7-6-1 league)
Returning athletes: Matt Gallaway, forward; Jarrod Humphries, defenseman; Brett Zahn, forward
Other top athletes: Jacob Bentton, goalie; Alex Brooks, forward; KC Brooks, defenseman; Johnathan Cole, forward; Austin Gibson, defenseman; Cam Gillis, forward; Garrett Newlin, goalie; Trevor Porter, forward; Andrew Santos, defenseman; Spencer Sykes, forward
Outlook: Saxer says he’s encouraged by “the amount of kids wanting to play high school hockey within our school and city.”
So far: 2-0 (1-0 league)
APEX LEAGUE
Coronado
Coach: Mark Tabrum (5 years)
Last year: 8-11 (5-11 league)
Returning athletes: Cole Brooker, forward; Jack Cintron, forward; Austin Crawford, defenseman; Marc Godec, goalie; Trevor Gordon, defenseman; Jonah Henry, forward/defenseman; Dylan Riggs, defenseman
Other top athletes: Rykert Balfe, defenseman; Aaron Leaf, forward
Outlook: “We return our defensive corps from last season along with a starting goaltender,” Tabrum said. “This should be the strength of our team. We graduated 57 percent of our scoring from last year, so scoring goals may be a challenge this season. Hopefully, we can win a few 2-1 games this season. We return 14 players from last year’s squad that are looking to improve on last year’s eight-win season.”
So far: 0-1 (0-1 league)
Doherty
Coach: Will English (1st year)
Last year: 1-18 (0-14 league)
Returning athletes: Tanner Chapman, defenseman; Jordan Cornelison, defenseman; Zach Fellinger, forward; Thomas Hollon, defenseman; Austin Vatland, forward
Other top athletes: Tyler Alldredge, forward; Eric Bucholz, goalie; Chase Chapman, forward; Christian Chatwin, defenseman; Max Gault, forward
Outlook: “This year’s group has a depth of talent and brings a ton of energy to the rink,” English said. “The group is excited and determined to find success throughout the course of the season.”
So far: 1-0-1 (1-0 league)
Liberty
Coach: Brian Straub (9 years)
Last year: 5-13-1 (3-13 league)
Returning athletes: Jonah Dixon, forward; Seth Fulton, forward; Connor McIlhany, forward; Nik Reddecliff, defenseman; Bjorn Roob, forward; Greg Schendzielos, forward; Ian Ward, goalie; Ryan Wooten, defenseman
Other top athletes: Noah Castanon, defenseman; Seth DiMarino, forward
Outlook: “This year, Liberty welcomes a lot of new faces to the program, including nine freshmen,” Straub said. “We have been working very hard in the offseason and are very excited for the season to start. ... We are also going to play every team in the Pikes Peak area and Pueblo for the first time in three years Our schedule is very competitive and we are looking forward to our usual rivalry games (Rampart, Pine Creek, Air Academy) and reigniting old rivalries with the other teams in our region.”
So far: 1-0 (0-0 league)
Palmer
Coach: Kevin Moore (4 years)
Last year: 1-18 (1-15 league)
Returning athletes: Sean Bolduc, goalie; Brandon Herd, forward; Dane Smith, defenseman; Zack Swain, forward; Alex Wells, forward; Drake Winch, defenseman
Other top athletes: Isais Cerda, forward; Reese Hunt, forward; Joshua Jeppson, defenseman; John Petrone, defenseman; William Stone, forward; Xavier Sweatman, defenseman; Shawn Valdez, forward; Joe Van Dyk, forward; Brendon Walters, forward
Outlook: “(The) program continues to grow, allowing for a full varsity squad and JV team again this season,” Moore said. “The newly aligned conferences for Colorado High School Hockey allows teams to compete more frequently with similar programs. Lots of athletes ready to work hard.”
So far: 0-2 (0-1 league)
Rampart
Coach: Joshua McIntosh (14 years)
Last year: 12-7-1 (10-5-1)
Returning athletes: Colby Carden, goalie; Jordan Jeffords, forward; Ethan Meyer, forward; Joshua Mongeau, defenseman; Braden Overholt, forward; Dean Seifert, defenseman; Cameron Sykes, forward
Other top athletes: Michal Barber, forward; Mackenzie Dudeivor, defenseman; Jayson Komrofske, forward; Austin Leppo, defenseman; Luka Melnyk, defenseman; Jonathan Musser, forward; Brady Shannahan, forward
Outlook: “We should be strong again, good experience and depth,” McIntosh said, “plus a strong freshmen class has us excited for the future.”
So far: 1-1 (1-0 league)
Woodland Park
Coach: Chad Mason (2 years)
Last year: 1-17 (1-15 league)
Returning athletes: Tyler Baldus, defenseman; Bobby Costello, goalie; James Costello, forward; Colton Hudson, defenseman; Lou Levy, forward; Garrett Richardson, goalie
Other top athletes: Owen Gaul, defenseman; Cuinn Miller, forward; Ewen Miller, forward; Parker Taranto, forward; Trace Taranto, forward
Outlook: Mason is looking forward to “the new league alignments and the ability to be competitive and stay local. No more playing 5A co-op and private schools. We have a strong return core and goaltending.”
So far: 0-0