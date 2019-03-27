FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Alex Brooks, sr., Pine Creek — Leading the state’s top offense, which averaged 7.15 goals per game, Brooks capped his senior year leading the state in points with 53 thanks to 24 goals and 29 assists. He also led the team with seven power-play goals, tied for second in the state. His style of play was described by area coaches as the "most dominant player in Colorado Springs."
Austin Sawyer, jr., Pine Creek — With 19 goals and 21 assists, Sawyer ranked among the top six scorers in the state in points and was integral in Pine Creek’s prolific offense. With four power-play, short-handed and game-winning goals each, Sawyer’s efforts came at the right time for the Eagles, who finished 17-3-1.
Scott Sullivan, sr., Cheyenne Mountain — Sullivan helped Cheyenne Mountain finish fourth in the state in scoring, netting 32 of the team’s 96 goals. Sullivan’s efforts led the state in scoring and he finished second in points thanks to 18 assists. He had three power-play goals and three short-handed and netted a pair of game-winners for the Indians.
DEFENSE
Tanner Chapman, jr., Doherty — Chapman was a vital part of the state’s top defensive unit, which allowed just 1.58 goals per game. The Spartans had the top penalty kill unit in the state, allowing just eight power-play goals through 96 penalty kills. Chapman finished the season with 17 points — five goals and 12 assists — including two short-handed helpers.
Austin Gipson, so., Pine Creek — Gipson finished his season as the team’s highest-scoring defenseman, finishing with 30 points. He helped the Eagles to an 83.6 penalty kill percentage, allowing just 12 goals through 73 penalty kills. Gipson scored two short-handed goals and had three assists on the penalty kill. He also came in clutch netting four game-winning goals.
GOALIE
Eric Bucholz, sr., Doherty — Bucholz completed his senior year as the top goaltender in the state, without question. He spent 854 minutes in net, allowing just 24 goals on 274 shots for the best goals-against average (1.69) of any netminder with more than 520 minutes. He completed the season 15-0-2 with a .936 save percentage as Doherty finished the regular season undefeated.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Cole Brooker, jr., Coronado
Max Gault, sr., Doherty
Jayson Komrofske, so., Rampart
DEFENSE
Luke Doyle, jr., Pine Creek
Josh Pierce, sr., Lewis-Palmer
GOALIE
Marc Godec, jr., Coronado
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Jacob Sparr, jr.
Cheyenne Mountain — TJ Farrell, sr., F; Jaden Weed, jr., G
Coronado — Jack Cintron, jr., F; Trevor Gordon, sr., D
Doherty — Jordan Cornelison, sr., F
Lewis-Palmer — Reece Colson, jr., G; Peyton Garner, jr., F; Garrett Jansky, jr., F; Sam Kleinsmith, so., F
Liberty — Seth DiMarino, so., F; Connor McIlhany, sr., F; Greg Schendzielos, jr., F
Palmer — Sean Bolduc, jr., G; Brandon Herd, sr. F; Zach Sawin, sr., F; Joe VanDyk, fr., F
Pine Creek — Jacob Benton, G; Andrew Santos, F
Rampart — Colby Carden, sr., G; Ethan Meyer, jr., F; Joshua Mongeau, jr., D; Jonathan Musser, jr., F; Braden Overholt, sr., F; Cameron Sykes, sr., F
Woodland Park — Colton Hudson, sr., D; Lou Levy, sr., F; Garrett Richardson, jr., G; Caleb Rockenbach, jr.