5A Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Murphy Barry, 3rd season
Last year: 2-5, 2-4 league
Returning athletes: Ella Adler, 200 free/ 500 free; Jordan Edner, 200 IM/ 100 breast; Rosemary Hernandez, 100 back/ 500 free; Abby Hutcheon, 100 breast; Abby Kruger, Diving; Julie Rodeback, 100 breast/ 500 free.
Other top athletes: Ana Rojas, fr., 100 fly/ 100 back/ 50 free/ 100 free
Outlook: “The Spartans are a young team with a lot of potential on the horizon. The sophomore class is leading the way for a strong freshman class joining them,” Barry said. “The Spartans were represented in 5 events at state last year and they look to continue this success with Ella Adler and Ana Rojas. This season we are looking to score in 4 events at the 5A state championships.”
Notes: Barry said Rojas has the potential to break multiple school records set by Sarah James, who graduated in 2013. “We are looking to take down over half school records and also pool records with Ana and Ella Adler,” Barry said.
So far: 0-1. The Spartans fell to Pine Creek 125-61 in their first meet .
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Erik Richardson, 8th season
Last year: 7-1, 5-1
Returning athletes: Savana Baker, jr., 500 free/ 100 back; Kate Carlson, sr., IM/ breast; Madison Connor, so., 500 free; Maya Jabbour, so., 500 Free/ 100 Back; Jenna Kondracki, sr., 50 free; Grace McCrary, jr., IM/ breast.
Outlook: “We have a lot of new faces to our team and it will be fun to watch the team come together and continue to build,” Richardson said. “It is always fun to watch the swimmers go out and do their best and see them having fun.”
Notes: The Lancers have earned Academic All-Star honors each year since 2013. “It’s great to see kids earn success in both the classroom and the pool,” Richardson said.
So far: 1-0. A 138-46 victory over Palmer kicked off Liberty’s league schedule.
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Geoff Lewis, 5th season
Last year: 1-8, 0-6
Returning athletes: Lori Keating, 100 breaststroke; Annabel Lewis, Sr., 50 free/ 100 breastroke; Lina Rettig, Sr., 200 free/100 back; Maddie Scott, So., 200 IM/100 fly.
Other top athletes: Kate Lowery, Fr.,100 back
Outlook: “We have strong senior leadership and a large sophomore group that is part new and part returning,” Lewis said.
So far: 0-1. The Terrors fell to Liberty 138-46 .
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Matt Gilbert, 1st season as head coach, 2nd overall
Last year: 6-2, 4-2
Returning athletes: Dom Cos, so., IM/ breastroke; Olivia Crews, sr., 50/ 100 free; Emma Larson, so., 50/ 100 free; Audrey Teets, jr., Diving; Kennedy Terry, sr., freestyle/ backstroke.
Outlook: “We have a lot of Freshmen and Sophomores on the team this year,” Gilbert said. “This will give us a strong foundation to build off of in the coming years to compete for a league championship and at state.”
Notes: The Eagles are a young squad with nearly half of its roster made up of freshman, according to Gilbert. … Pine Creek returns five state qualifiers from last year including Kennedy Terry who placed 11th in the 100 backstroke, and Audrey Teets who placed 15th in diving. … After working as an assistant last year Gilbert moves up to coach.
So far: 1-0. The Eagles defeated Doherty 125-61 in a CSML dual.
Rampart Rams
Coach: Dan Greene, 5th season
Last year: 7-0, 6-0 2017-18 Class 4A State Champions
Returning athletes: Maggie Buckley, jr., diving; Edenna Chen, sr., 100 breast/ 200 IM/ 50 free/ 100 free; Brooke Eubank, sr., 100 back; Colleen Hanley, so., 100 fly; Lindsey Immel, so., 50/100/200/500 freestyles/ 100 back; Valentine Ischenko, so., 100 fly/ 100 back/ 200 IM; Joey Miller, so., 100 breast/ 100 fly/ 200 IM; Gabby Peltier, sr., diving; Emma Pollock, so., 100 fly; Molly Smith, sr., 500 free/ 100 fly; Isabelle Wederquist, jr., 500 free; Sophie Welp, jr., 500 free/ 100 back.
Other top athletes: Claire Timson, fr., 100 back
Outlook: “The team looks strong,” Greene said. “We're going for a top 3 finish at 4A state to follow up last year's championship.”
Notes: The Rams return a number of talented placewinners from last year’s state championship team. Edenna Chen won the 100 breaststroke at the 2018 championships, and junior diver Maggie Buckley took second in diving, being edged by less than .20 of a point for the state title. Sophomore Lindsey Immel also returns after a season in which she earned two top 10 individual finishes at state.
So far: 1-0
4A Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Jason Lupo, 1st season
Last year: 3-4, 3-3 5A CSML
Returning athletes: Torianna Austin, jr.; Ariana Bower, so.; Stephanie Boyd, jr.; Brooklynn Cassens, so.; Ava Collins, so.; Alexandra Costa, jr.; Rachel Del Valle, so.; Erin Field, so.; Adeline Frisbie, so.; Andrea Gomez, so.; Gabrielle Gray, so.; Lauren Gryboski, jr.; Torri Kimball, jr.; Ariel Lichtenstein, so.; Rylea McCarthy, jr.; Alexis Rehorn, so.; Maycie Rogers, jr.; Mia Shaeffer, sr.; Leanne Telle, so.; Madelynn Thompson, so.; Alexa Touchard, jr.
Outlook: “I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to coach at Coronado and am thankful that my staff came along with me! Steve Owsley and Dylan Apicello are a phenomenal addition to our coaching staff,” Lupo said. “This is by far one of the most cohesive teams I have worked with in a long time. Our goal really is to make sure that these girls come together and compete as a high performing team. My philosophy has always been that if you build a strong team, the results will come.”
Notes: Steve Owsley, who is working as an assistant under Lupo, was formerly the head girls’ swim coach at Pine Creek. Dylan Apicello is a 2018 Pine Creek graduate
So far: 1-1. The Cougars had a dominant win over Fountain-Fort Carson, but fell to Cheyenne Mountain in a nonconference meet.
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Heather Bureau
Last year: Did not field a team
Returning athletes: Mariana Pascual, sr., freestyle
Other top athletes: Jessica Plummer, jr., freestyle/ backstroke
Outlook: “What excites me the most is getting Mitchell back into the sport of swimming and watching young women compete in the sport for the first time ever,” Bureau said. “This group of girls is also uplifting and positive when interacting with each other, and do not let any negativity affect them.”
Notes: Mitchell did not field a team in 2017-18 due to lack of interest. This year Bureau said she has many athletes competing for the first time, wanting to try out a new sport. “I’m excited to coach a new and growing program,” Bureau said.
So far: N/A
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Rusty Bernstein
Notes: 2018-19 will be the first year for the Woodland Park girls’ swim team. Coach Bernstein said he is excited to start and build a championship caliber team. Bernstein also said some swimmers have club experience.
So far: N/A
4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Coach: Kate Doane, 11th season
Last year: 4-1, 2-1 PPAC Placed second at the 4A state championships
Returning athletes: Sophia Bricker, sr., breaststroke/ 200 IM/ sprint free; Nicole Bellingham, sr., back/ free; Claire Fisher, sr., free; Frances Hayward, jr., freestyle; Harper Lehman, jr., backstroke/ fly/ free/ 200 IM; Dayna Wahl, jr., fly/ 200 IM/ 500 free; Mary Roalstad, jr., back/ free; Ashley Bertsch, jr., back/ free; Kaelyn Hinesley, so., diving/ sprints.
Other top athletes: Jessica Berry, fr., freestyle; Elizabeth Brower, fr., freestyle/ back/ IM; Elizabeth Carrell, fr., breaststroke/ Freestyle; Emma Krasovec, fr., breaststroke/ IM/ freestyle; Kambry Lightfoot, fr., breaststroke/ IM/ fly; Christina Matteson, fr., freestyle/ fly; Lindy Zhang, fr., fly/ freestyle; Skyler Korkowski, so., freestyle/ back; Abbey Luce, jr., diving
Outlook: “The lady Indians are looking forward to a fun, fast season ahead,” Doane said. “Last year we graduated a large group of seniors and we are happy to report that our incoming freshman class will add to our solid 2018-19 team. Our hardworking, dedicated girls are fired up and committed to continue our tradition of great swimming and diving.”
Notes: The Indians graduated 14 seniors in 2018, including the Gazette Preps girls’ swimmer of the year, Cat Wright, who took gold in the 200 IM and silver in the 100 fly at last year’s state championships. But Cheyenne Mountain returns two top talents in Sophia Bricker and Frances Hayward who each earned top-10 individual finishes at state last year.
So far: 2-0. The Indians fist defeated Manitou Springs 134-51 and then Coronado 133-53.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Rose Snyder, 35th season
Last year: 0-7, 0-3
Returning athletes: Abigail Adams, jr.; Caitlyn Bailey, so.; Luz Bueno, sr.; Noel Clayton, jr.; Victoria Clinger, jr.; Joselyn Griffin, jr.; Jordan Harrell, so.; Riley Harrell, sr.; Hannah Hesse, jr.; Marren Kirkpatrick, jr.; Maya Kobayashi, sr.; Julia Law, sr.; Francesca Lawson, so.; Ellyn Malfeld, sr.; Isabella Reilly, sr.; Mackenzie Riley; Alexandra Ryland, so.; Emily Sago, jr.; Vanessa Shand, jr.; Grace Thompson, so.; Caprina VanCura, so.; Shriya Vijay, so.; Taylor Whitmarsh, so.
Outlook: “We have a lot of incoming freshman and some upperclassmen coming out for swimming for the first time,” Snyder said. “This is always exciting to watch them progress.”
So far: N/A