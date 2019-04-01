As reigning Class 4A state champions loaded with returning talent, the Rampart girls’ swim team’s biggest challenge heading into the season was simply to repeat.
And while the Rams’ second-straight victory looked to be inevitable after prelims, a lot went into Rampart’s 62.5-point victory according to coach Dan Greene.
Through his season of strategic planning to keep his team on top of 4A, Greene helped kick off a dynasty for the Rampart swim program, and earned his second straight Gazette Preps Girls’ Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year honor.
So what’s next for the Rams? Well, Greene is eyeing at least a top-three finish next year, if not a three-peat.
“We are going to be really strong again next year,” he said. “We are graduating some seniors from the state team, so we will be losing some strength there, but you never know what you’re going to get with the freshman class. But even if we don’t get anybody new we still have a really strong group.”
The Rams will lose just one state medalist - senior Edenna Chen, who earned four state medals this season - including three gold.
But while Chen’s graduation will be a big loss, the program has been stacked with young talent for two years, and seems to be building with younger athletes.
Rampart will return six state medalists, including champion diver Maggie Buckley, a sophomore, and rising star Claire Timson, a freshman who helped the Rams to a pair of relay wins.
According to Greene, that’s thanks in part to the city’s talented club programs, which feed his team swimmers with speed and technical skill.
“The huge part of it for any coach is the talent you get on the team,” Greene said, crediting the work of the area club coaches. “All I can do is maneuver people into the right spots and into the right events and figure out how to create a team culture where those girls are all teammates. That's a huge part there and these girls have bonded really well.”
Greene said his team is compiled of girls from across five or six different club teams, and he is impressed with how well the swimmers worked together in high school competitions.
But from the beginning, Greene said the girls felt a second straight title was within reach.
“They felt pretty good I think from early on about the state meet for me I think it was a strategically put the girls in the right events and they were rested at the right time,” Greene said. “I think for the girls were just wanting to check in regularly, like, ‘We’re still on track, right?’ There was definitely pressure to repeat but it wasn’t so bad.”
Next, Greene and the Rams will face the pressure of the three-peat.