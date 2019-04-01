FIRST TEAM
200 Freestyle: Francis Hayward, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Hayward completed her junior year taking fifth place in the 200 freestyle at the 4A state championships with a time of 1:56. She also placed sixth in the 100 free and helped the Indians take third and fourth in the 200 and 400 free relay, respectively.
200 IM: Harper Lehman, jr., Cheyenne Mountain — Lehman took silver in the 4A 200 IM with a time of 2:04.99 after earning the top seed with a top prelim time of 2:06.42. She also claimed gold in the 400 butterfly, clocking in at 56.57 - 1.5 seconds faster than her prelim time. Lehman also swam the anchor leg of the Indians’ fourth-place 400 relay team.
50 Freestyle: Meredith Rees, sr., Lewis-Palmer — Rees took home state gold in a pair of Class 5A races, winning the 500 freestyle (23.16) and the 100 backstroke (53.71). Rees ended her senior season with 310 power points, the most of any area swimmer, boys or girls, since area power-point rankings began in 2012.
Diving: Maggie Buckley, so., Rampart — After settling for second by just .15 points as a freshman, Buckley returned to the 4A state championships and put up a dominant performance to win the diving gold medal. She won the title with 498.56 points, outscoring the state’s No. 2 diver by more than 23 points.
100 Butterfly: Caitlin Cairns, jr., St. Mary’s — Cairns won a pair of silver medals at the 3A championships. She took second in the 50 free with a time of 24.43 after swimming an impressive preliminary race, clocking in at 24.19. She won silver in the 100 butterfly (56.56) after another top-prelim finish of 56.26 - nearly two seconds ahead of the field.
100 Freestyle: Lindsey Immel, so., Rampart — Immel won her first individual state gold, winning the 4A 100 freestyle with a time of 51.54. She also took second in the 50 free (23.75) and swam the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay to help the Rampart girls’ swim team break the state record with a winning time of 1:42.49. She also swam on the winning 400-free relay.
500 Freestyle: Laelle Brovold, jr., Rampart — Brovold clocked the fastest 500 freestyle time of any area swimmer at the state championships, placing sixth at the 4A championships with a time of 5:11.58. She also placed third in the 200 free with a time of 1:55.75. Brovold also helped the Rampart 200 medley relay team to a state-record finish of 1:42.49.
100 Backstroke: Ana Rojas, fr., Doherty — Through the state championship weekend, Rojas shaved a staggering 5.58 seconds off of her qualifying time in the 100 backstroke. She entered the state tournament seeded 35th (1:01.50) and finished fifth (55.92). She also placed fifth in the 50 free (23.67).
100 Breaststroke: Edenna Chen, sr., Rampart — Chen won four state medals in 2019, including three golds, and broke two state records. Chen toppled the 4A 100 breaststroke record with a time of 1:04.404, beating the field by more than four seconds. She also helped the Rams to a record-breaking finish in the 200 medley relay. She placed second in the 100 free (52.20) and helped the Rams to gold in the 400 free relay.
SECOND TEAM
200 Freestyle: Claire Fisher, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
200 IM: Johanna Miller, so., Rampart
50 Freestyle: Coco Stevens, Manitou Springs
Diving: Ashlyn Foster, sr., Lewis-Palmer
100 Butterfly: Mia Schaeffer, sr., Coronado
500 Freestyle: Ava Giesbrecht, sr., Discovery Canyon
100 Backstroke: Claire Timson, fr., Rampart
100 Breaststroke: Sophia Bricker, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
100 Freestyle: Elizabeth Bower, fr., Cheyenne Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy — Erin Esty, jr., diving
Cheyenne Mountain — Elizabeth Carrell, fr., 100 breast; Kaelyn Hinesley, so., diving; Emma Krasovec, fr., 100 breast
Coronado — Lauren Gryboski, jr., diving; Abigail Shaw, jr., 100 fly/ 100 breast
Discovery Canyon — Rachel Alexander, jr., diving; Noel Clayton, jr., 100 breast
Lewis-Palmer — Hannah Day, jr., 50 free/ 100 breast; Anna Kemper, sr., diving; Sydney McKenzie, fr., 100 fly/100 breast
Liberty — Kate Carlson, sr., 100 breast
Manitou Springs — Kaitlyn Cashdollar, sr.; Sydney Dolloff-Holt, sr., 200 IM/ 100 breast
Pine Creek — Dominique Cos, so., 200 IM/100 breast; Audrey Teets, jr., diving; Kennedy Terry, jr., 100 back
Rampart — Valentina Ishchenko, so., 100 back; Gabrielle Peltier, sr., diving;
Mesa Ridge/ Widefield — Vanessa Nuhn, sr., 500 free
Editors note: All-star selections are compiled using area Power Points provided by Alan Arata since 2012.