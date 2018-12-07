BOYS
Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado
Coach: David Thomas, fourth season
Last year: 4-19
Key players: Ladarius Mays, Jr., guard; Bryce McKee, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “This group is hungry on the defensive end and eager to learn,” Thomas said. “Playing a 5A schedule but qualifying in 4A should help us as the season continues.”
So far: 1-3 (all records before Friday)
Doherty
Coach: Eric Steinert, second year
Last year: 21-5
Key players: Lucas Moerman, Jr., forward; Trevor Oldervik, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “We will be very young so we are excited to build a brand new team,” Steinert said. “We will only have one senior on our roster with five juniors and five sophomores. Doherty has won 26 straight league games and that will be put to the test with a very good league this year.”
So far: 1-2
Liberty
Coach: Ivan Chambers, seventh season
Last year: 18-7
Key players: Sean Bohuslavsky, Sr., guard; Gus Rivas, Jr., guard/forward; Dailin Smith, Sr., guard/forward; Levi Valentine, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “We lost some key players through graduation in Moz Doria, Kyle Bohuslavsky, and Jacob Burns, so we need to see which seniors step up this year to fill those spots,” Chambers said.
So far: 2-2
Palmer
Coach: Jim Grantz, 27th year
Last year: 7-16
Key players: Brayden Grantz, Sr., guard; Darien Meyers, Sr., forward; Hank Myers, Sr., guard; Isaiah Robinson, Sr., guard.
Outlook: The Terrors’ “experience and versatility” has Grantz most excited about the upcoming season.
So far: 3-1
Pine Creek
Coach: Joe Rausch, fifth year
Last year: 9-15
Key players: Cameron Horton, Jr., forward; Max Lofy, Jr, guard; Peyton Westfall, Jr., guard; Grant Wilkinson, Sr., guard.
Outlook: Rausch said, “Four-year starter at point guard (Grant Wilkinson) who led us in all major statistical categories last year is ready for a big senior year; solid junior class is mature and ready for major varsity experience.”
So far: 1-0
Rampart
Coach: J’on St. Clair, 10th year
Last year: 18-7
Key players: Jaiden Sanders, Jr., guard; Brandon Sanger, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “We are in the reloading stage, however the future is very bright for the Rams,” St. Clair said.
So far: 0-4
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Vista Ridge
Coach: Joe Hites, 34th season
Last year: 14-10
Key players: Julius Dowel, Sr., guard; Tyler Edwards, So., forward; Micah Hilts, Sr., center; Payton Kaiser, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “Love this group,” Hites said, “looking forward to the journey.”
So far: 3-2
Class 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Canon City
Coach: Adam Pierce, fifth year
Last year: 3-20
Key players: Kaleb Crossman, Sr., center; Peyton Gifford, Sr., forward; Ben Marushack, Sr., guard; Seth Newton, So., guard; Gabe Rall, Sr., guard; Josh Rall, So., guard.
Outlook: Pierce said he feels like he has six starters and said, “Boys are excited about playing this year and getting to the playoffs.”
So far: 1-1
Elizabeth
Coach: Aaron Hedman, third year
Last year: 16-8
Key players: Jeremiah Pacheco, Sr., guard; Daniel Smith, Sr., forward; Vince Weber, Jr., guard.
Outlook: Hedman said he likes “the team’s closeness and desire to have each other’s back.”
So far: 0-1
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Yantz Robinson, 10th season
Last year: 18-8
Key players: Elijah Bodden-Flemming, Sr., forward; Andres Esquivel, Jr., guard; Jayden Landers, Jr., guard; Matt Roberds, Sr., guard; Richie Roberds, Sr., guard; Tyrell Smith, Sr., center; Alan Wallace, Jr., center; Keion White, Jr., forward.
Outlook: “With the players that we have our goal is to be in the top three in our conference,” Robinson said. “As long as we play with passion, poise and energy we should reach our goal.”
So far: 1-2
Mitchell
Coach: Tyron Wright, second year
Last year: 1-22
Key players: Ryan Coldren, Sr., guard; Noah Houston, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “This new season is an opportunity to establish a new culture and identity,” Wright said.
So far: 0-1
Sierra
Coach: Terry Dunn, 30th year
Last year: 13-12
Key players: Imani Grisby, Jr. forward; Demetrius Long, Sr., guard; Dailen Terry, Jr. guard/forward; Eddie Whetmore, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “Excited about returning players,” Dunn said. “Good nucleus of players with varsity experience.”
So far: 3-3
The Classical Academy
Coach: Leo Swiontek, first season
Last year: 15-9
Key players: Kobe Katayama, So., guard; Micah Lamberth, Jr., guard; Jackson Tanton, Sr., guard; Kade Walker, Jr., forward.
Outlook: “After graduating eight seniors last year, our team will be built around our three returners with a good group of incoming players vying for varsity playing time. Many of our players have worked hard during the off-season so I’m expecting all this hard work will pay off for each of them as the season progresses. Once again, defense and rebounding will be given top priority,” Swiontek said.
So far: 1-2
Widefield
Coach: Anthony Johnson, first year
Last year: 21-5
Key players: Randall Days, Jr., forward; Timothy Tre Mewborn, Jr., guard; Donte Scott, Jr., forward; Da Ron Spratley, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “My squad knows that when we play hard, play smart and have fun, the outcome will be successful,” Johnson said after the Gladiators lost a big 2018 class that made a quarterfinal run.
So far: 1-1
Woodland Park
Coach: John Paul Geniesse, 14th year
Last year: 10-13
Key players: Joey Babin, Jr., guard; Skye Ciccarelli, Sr., guard; Bryson Cox, So., center; Markus Eiselein, Jr., guard; Caleb Elliott, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “I am excited to see how our team comes together throughout the season, I am excited for our kids to continue to build off the success our program has seen and to compete in the ultra-competitive CSML,” Geniesse said.
So far: 0-3
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy
Coach: Barry Clark, 11th year
Last year: 10-14
Key players: Gabe Beal, Sr.; Austin Graham, Sr.; Justin Graham, Sr.; Peter Lark, Sr.; Grant Shandy, Sr.
Outlook: “These guys have given everything to the program and it will be great to watch them compete and find success,” Clark said.
So far: 3-0
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Elgin Fitzgerald, fourth year
Last year: 10-15
Key players: Nick Bassett, Sr., guard; Javonte Johnson, Jr., guard; Will Louis, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “We return most of our starters and we have a great group of younger players coming up. It will be a great mix of veterans and younger players,” Fitzgerald said.
So far: 3-1
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Paul Campbell, third year
Last year: 11-14
Key players: Zach Anderson, Sr., forward; Brandon Clawson, Jr., cener; Gage Clawson, Jr., forward; Ethan Hall, Jr. guard; Jaxon Smith, Jr., guard; Zach Surface, Sr., forward; Daryn Whisman, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “We will be very young this season with a lot of seniors graduating from last year’s team,” Campbell said. “At the same time will be pretty athletic with a lot of young players being asked to step in and fill some big roles. We are very excited about the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete.”
So far: 2-0
Falcon
Coach: Mark Watley, fifth year
Last year: 20-6
Key players: Mason Black, Fr., guard; Rhaven Brown, Sr., forward; Caine Hall, Sr., forward; Ethan Royx, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “The potential of this team is what’s most exciting going in to this season. Their willingness to play together and unselfishly will be the determining factor in the overall growth and team maturity,” Watley said. “Our goal is to compete every night at the highest level.”
So far: 1-4
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Bill Benton, sixth season
Last year: 25-3
Key players: Noah Baca, Sr., guard; Ethan Forrester, Sr., guard/forward; Tre McCullough, Sr., forward; Matthew Ragsdale, Sr., wing; Joel Scott, Sr., guard/forward.
Outlook: “We have nine returning players from a state runner-up team last year,” Benton said. “We have a lot of depth with experience in big games. A close-knit group that is hungry to go win a championship.”
So far: 4-0
Palmer Ridge
Coach: Nick Mayer, 11th year
Last year: 16-9
Key players: Brian McCarthy, Jr.; Grant Renwick, Jr.
Outlook: After losing eight seniors who accounted for more than three quarters of the team’s scoring in a run the to second round of the state playoffs a year ago, Mayer said he’s excited about “getting the opportunity to rebuild with an unselfish group of players who put the team first.”
So far: 2-3
Class 3A
Tri-Peaks League
Colorado Springs Christian
Coach: J. Mason Young, first year
Last year: 15-8
Key players: Josh Erickson, Jr.; Mateo Mendoza, Sr.; Brandon Pitt, Sr.; Caleb Stockton, So; Kolby Walker, Sr.
Outlook: “As a new coach to this team, I still need to get to know the personality and character of my team,” Young said.
So far: 2-0
St. Mary’s
Coach: Jim Masterson, second year
Last year: 11-13
Key players: Logan Almquist, Sr., guard; Gabe Calhoun, Sr., center; Eddy Ferrara, Sr., guard; Dom Hartman, Sr., forward; Connor Timmins, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “This team will be exciting to watch as they can really score and love to press,” Masterson said.
So far: 3-1
The Vanguard School
Coach: Joe Wetters, ninth year
Last year: 21-3
Key players: Dominique Clifford, Jr., guard; Seth Fuqua, Sr., guard; Sterling Lee, Sr., center; Carter Milroy, Sr., forward; Joe Padilla, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “Key contributors return from last season’s Tri-Peaks League champions including the backcourt of Fuqua and Clifford. Looking for another competitive season and pushing for a state playoff appearance,” Wetters said. “The team is deep with senior talent. Getting past league rivals will be a tough task.”
So far: 3-0
Class 2A
Black Forest League
Calhan
Coach: Ryan Carter, sixth year
Last year: 17-7
Key players: Nathan Deputy, Sr., guard; Brandon Eglinton, So., forward.
Outlook: “How young we are and how anyone can make a contribution” is what Carter said excited him most about an inexperienced squad this season.
So far: 1-2
Colorado Springs School
Coach: Anthony Little, first year
Last year: 7-13
Key players: Spencer Becker, Jr., guard; Hayden Hocate, Jr., guard; Leo Gu, Jr., forward; Jacky Zhang, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “We put in some extra work this summer and I look forward to seeing the results. So far the boys have been working hard on the fundamentals which should lay the foundation and result in better performances this year,” Little said. “These boys enjoy playing together so the team dynamic is fun to work with.”
So far: 2-1
Ellicott
Coach: Al Blanc, 41st year
Last year: 15-11
Key players: Josh Garduno, So.; Weston Hale, Jr.; Kaleb Mondragon, Fr.; Acxel Perez, Sr.; Jacob Searle, Jr.
Outlook: “One of the most exciting things about coaching this group of young men is how hard they work and their great attitudes,” Blanc said of his team, which is made up mostly of underclassmen.
So far: 1-1
Fountain Valley
Coach: Sanford Thomas, third year
Last year: 6-11
Key players: Jackson Blaylock, Jr., guard; Joe Dixon, Sr., guard/forward; Chance Maccagnan, So., guard; Luke Sperber, Jr., forward; Nathan Thomas, So., forward.
Outlook: “After losing four seniors last year we are looking forward to a great season with some exciting new players,” Thomas said.
So far: 0-2
Peyton
Coach: Jedd Sims, fourth year
Last year: 7-13
Key players: Rod Gregg, Sr., center; Brennan Meyers, So., guard; Gavin Miller, So., guard; Brendon Younger, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “We are looking to improve on last year’s season,” Sims said. “We are adding some exciting freshmen to an already young group.”
So far: 3-1
Thomas MacLaren School
Coach: Jeff Cook, first year
Last year: N/a
Key players: John Ambuul, Sr.; Gabe Ambuul, Sr.; Lukas Baltzar, Sr. Colin Stokes, Sr.
Outlook: “This will be the first time this team has had a coach for two consecutive years,” said Cook, whose program is in its first season as a CHSAA member.
So far: 1-2
Class 1A
Black Forest League
Evangelical Christian Academy
Coach: Bob Wingett, second year
Last year: 17-7
Key players: Braydan Hekkers, Sr., guard; Jason Holt, Jr., guard; Sam Mote, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “We are very small, young and inexperienced, but we work hard and the kids are amazing. We should be an uptempo high pressure type team,” Wingett said. “I am really looking forward to this season with these boys.”
So far: 1-1
GIRLS
Class 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado
Coach: Bryan Earls, second year
Last year: 7-16
Key players: Julie Callan, Sr., forward; Hope Earls, So., guard; Marisol Estrada, Sr., guard; Sarah Ford, Jr., guard; Sanaya Jones, So., forward; Fatinah Muhammad, So., guard.
Outlook: “We will be young again but we return five starters, all of whom worked hard this summer to improve,” the second-year coach said.
So far: 1-3
Doherty
Coach: Patrick McKiernan, eighth year
Last year: 20-4
Key players: Taylor Corsi, Jr., guard; Caylee DeWitt, Jr., center; Aujanne Lattimer, Jr., forward; Brionna McBride, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “Team is very athletic and quick, young but all have varsity experience,” said McKiernan, whose team returns last year’s conference Player of the Year in McBride.
So far: 2-1
Palmer
Coach: Dave Shackelford, 23rd year
Last year: 3-20
Key players: Sanee’ Cates, Sr., guard; MaKayla Montague, Sr., guard; Ryan Santos, Sr., wing; Emily Schumacher, So., center.
Outlook: Shackelford said he’s “optimistic as we continue our journey, and navigate our way.”
So far: 2-2
Pine Creek
Coach: Janean Jubic, third year
Last year: 13-12
Key players: Jordan Gutierrez, So., guard; Orianna Martin, Jr., guard; Maddie Miller, Jr., center; Brooklyn Thomas, Sr., guard; Sydney Zahn, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “We are young and that excites me,” Jubic said. “I know we will make some young mistakes, but we are energetic, play hard and have grit. I can’t wait to see what our program does from C-team to varsity.”
So far: 1-2
Rampart
Coach: Justin Abbott, first year
Last year: 11-14
Key players: Becca Dunn, Sr., center; Kaylee Ortiz, Sr., guard; Hayley Tuazon, Sr., guard; Kenni Wriedt, So., guard.
Outlook: “The dedication of our players along with the leadership of our returning players,” has the first-year coach excited for the season after assisting at Lewis-Palmer the last couple of seasons.
So far: 0-4
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Vista Ridge
Coach: Kim Hazelton, second year
Last year: 10-15
Key players: Nya Hancock, So., point guard; Olivia Jecty, Sr., forward; Jayden Lacy, Fr., guard; Susanna Robinson, So., center; Taylor Wortkoetter, So., guard.
Outlook: “We are pretty young but this group is hungry to learn and get better everyday,” Hazelton said. “Ninety percent of this team played all summer together so we are excited to keep building team chemistry throughout the season and be ready for playoffs when they come.”
So far: 0-2
Class 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Elizabeth
Coach: Jaime Schmalz, eighth year
Last year: 7-16
Key players: Rachelle Biancit, Sr., guard; Ella Benkendorf, Sr., center.
Outlook: “I am excited for this group of young girls to come together and discover, without a big superstar on our roster, what they can accomplish if they have the right mindset and work ethic,” Schmalz said.
So far: 0-1
Harrison
Coach: Charles Thomas, fourth year
Last year: 9-15
Key players: Nakya Dawson, Sr., forward; Amyah Moore, So., guard; Diamond Moore, Jr., forward; Cehana Smith, Sr., guard; Katiah Thomas, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “Just watching them grow as a team and competing in every game” is what Thomas looks forward to this season.
So far: 2-2
Mesa Ridge
Coach: Monte Fetters, first year
Last year: 23-4
Key players: Serin Dunne, Jr., guard; Monet Hubbard, Sr., guard; Angelina Jackson, Sr., guard/forward; Kylie Lenberg, Sr., center; Jada Thompson, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “The team is made up of great kids (good students/leaders in the school) who are also good at basketball, which is a nice combination,” said Fetters, a longtime coach of the boys’ program who’s coaching on an interim basis this season. “Plus they have a lot of playing experience.”
So far: 2-1
Mitchell
Coach: Cayla Fitzgerald, second season
Last year: 0-23
Key players: Amari Davis, Jr.; Faith Dellamaestra, Sr. Sierra Mills, Sr.; Aalyviah Smith, Fr.; Jaziah Wells, Fr.; Amadee Zwick-Medina, Sr.
Outlook: “Young team with good basketball IQ, hard working, want to succeed, dedicated to the process,” Fitzgerald described the team. “Looking to improve not just in our record but our continued improvement in our skills and abilities.”
So far: 2-1
Sierra
Coach: Joe Williams, eighth year
Last year: 18-9
Key players: Jasmine Monroe Shivers, Sr., guard; Gyani Sami, Sr., forward; Dnae Wilson, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “We (have) a solid core that has been together for a few years plus incorporating some young talent into the mix gaining experience will be key for the long haul of the season,” Williams said.
So far: 2-2
The Classical Academy
Coach: Frank Haist, third year
Last year: 17-8
Key players: Autumn Boyles, Sr., guard/forward; Brea Haist, Sr., guard; Maddie Ivan, Sr., guard; Kaitlin Walters, Sr., guard/forward.
Outlook: “Great community with 10 seniors who are coachable. experienced, and love their teammates,” Haist said.
So far: 1-1
Widefield
Coach: Jonathan Haas, first year
Last year: 21-6
Key players: Cassandra Graham, Sr., guard; Be’ana Jackson, Jr., forward; Makenzie King, Sr., forward; Lili Krause, So., guard/forward; Aaliyah Ricketts, Sr., guard; Erica Warner, Jr., forward.
Outlook: Haas inherits the top scorer, Ricketts, from the 2017 team that made a run to the state semifinals under coach Jim Mason.
So far: 1-0
Woodland Park
Coach: Del Garrick, third year
Last year: 5-18
Key players: Jada Body, Jr., guard; Jordan Hensley, Sr., center; Sarah Iskra, Jr., guard; Kylee Newsome, Sr., forward; Jacelynn Richards, Sr., guard/forward; Dacotah Simonis, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “We are very excited about our senior leadership and the development of our young players,” Garrick said. “We look forward to competing hard each and every night.”
So far: 1-1
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy
Coach: Phil Roiko, sixth year
Last year: 24-2
Key players: Kylee Blacksten, Jr., guard; Heaven Hall, Sr., guard; Annie Louthan, So., guard; Liza Louthan, Sr., guard; Tatum Miller, Jr., guard; Zoe Sims, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “We lost two starters from last year’s team that combined averaged 20 points per game and 10 rebounds per game,” Roiko said. “It will be a great challenge to see if we overcome the lack of post players and play at a higher tempo. This is a fantastic group of girls that have amazing chemistry and really care about one another. Can’t wait for this new journey to begin.”
So far: 2-0
Discovery Canyon
Coach: Heath Kirkham, second year
Last year: 15-9
Key players: Sami Edwards, Sr., guard; Cora Ferguson, Sr., forward; Ashten Prechtel, Sr., center; Mackenzie Seitz, Jr., forward; Sophie Sotomayor, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “Having great junior and senior classes that contributed to last seasons success” is what excited Kirkham about his final season with Prechtel, a Stanford signee.
So far: 3-2
Falcon
Coach: Tarike Adams,sixth year
Last year: 10-14
Key players: Hannah Burg, So., guard; Trinity Grant, Jr., forward; Kayla Harkema, So., guard; Bailee Wood, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “We are a young team this year and I’m excited to see these young players grow,” Adams said.
So far: 1-2
Lewis-Palmer
Coach: Kristy Youngpeter, 12th year
Last year: 17-9
Key players: Bridget Cassidy, Sr., guard; Ally DeLange, Jr., guard; Kim Tucker, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “This year will be a fresh squad, full of energy and speed,” Youngpeter said. “While many new faces, our foundation, character and heart remains the same; we look forward to building upon our ladies’ successes.”
So far: 1-1
Palmer Ridge
Coach: Jason Boyer, first year
Last year: 13-12
Key players: Eden Bonser, Jr., guard; Sydney Day, Jr., forward; Makenna Hageman, Sr., forward; Aubrey King, Sr., guard; Dulaney Koogle, Jr., guard.
Outlook: “Most of our varsity roster consists of returning players, so we are looking to improve on last year’s season,” Boyer said after previously being an assistant in the program.
So far: 2-2
Class 3A
Tri-Peaks League
Colorado Springs Christian
Coach: Mark Engesser, fifth year
Last year: 23-4
Key players: Corrie Anderson, Jr., forward; Megan Engesser, Sr., guard/forward; Elleah Hoekert, Fr., guard/forward; Rachel Ingram, Sr., guard; Abby Knedler, Sr., guard.
Outlook: “The girls have great attitudes and work really hard every day,” Engesser said.
So far: 2-0
St. Mary’s
Coach: Mike Burkett, 20th year (Kathy Hanshew, interim)
Last year: 26-1
Key players: Seneca Hackley, Jr., guard/forward; Josephine Howery, Jr., guard; Brooklyn Valdez, Jr. guard.
Outlook: “Defending a state championship, a young team capable of great things, two all-state guards leading the team” had Burkett most excited coming into the season.
So far: 2-0
The Vanguard School
Coach: Denise Howell, eighth year
Last year: 14-9
Key players: Cortney Arrasmith, Jr., forward; Alexis Garcia, So., guard; Bre Swann, Sr., center.
Outlook: “Building on our success from last year” is what excited Howell about the upcoming season.
So far: 2-1
Class 2A
Black Forest League
Calhan
Coach: Jim Elrick, 21st year
Last year: 17-6
Key players: Bailee Carter, Sr., forward; Jeni Ellis, Jr., center; Holly Henderson, Jr., center; Justine Hodges, Jr., guard; Dani Kasselder, Jr., guard; Jaiden Monger, So., guard.
Outlook: “This will be a completely new look team for us,” Elrick said. “It will be exciting to see them grow and improve together. This should be fun year, great group.”
So far: 1-2
Colorado Springs School
Coach: Vicki Vaughan, 13th year
Last year: 17-6
Key players: Grace Hill, Sr., guard; Sarina Mansour, Jr., guard; Whitney Richardi, So., forward
Outlook: “We played more basketball in the off-season than in years past, so I’m anxious to witness the results of this extra work with this group of committed players,” Vaughan said. “We are fairly young yet experienced, and our team chemistry is impressive.”
So far: 1-2
Ellicott
Coach: Cody Chambers, second year
Last year: 17-6
Key players: Samantha Chambers, Sr., guard; Alex Harmon, Jr., forward; Bailey Otey, Sr., guard; Hailey Wilson, So., forward.
Outlook: Chambers is happy to have “high character players with a strong work ethic.”
So far: 1-1
Fountain Valley
Coach: Caroline Blaylock, third year
Last year: 6-11
Key players: Katie Prantl, Jr.; Tilly Rahm, Jr.; Lindsey Solo, So.
Outlook: “Returning all but 2 players from last year,” is what has Blaylock most excited this season.
So far: 0-2
Peyton
Coach: Jedd Sims, first year
Last year: 9-11
Key players: Sarah Anderson, Sr., center; Skylar, Botos, Sr., guard; Annika Deanda, Jr. guard; Kaylie Mannering, Jr., guard; Shelby Miller, So., guard.
Outlook: The Panthers return three of their top four scorers from last season.
So far: 3-1
Thomas MacLaren
Coach: Pat Hrbacek, first year
Last year: N/a
Key players: Risa Canton, Sr., guard; Kirsten Carper, Sr., guard; Kyra Christensen, Jr., guard/forward; Mary Lisa DeCelles, Sr., forward; Ann Hrbacek, Sr., guard; Rebecca Shorey, Sr., guard; Gloria Taylor, Sr., forward; Michaela Wojcik, Sr., forward.
Outlook: “This is an exciting step forward for our school and our program,” Hrbacek said ahead of the program’s first season as a CHSAA member.
So far: 1-1
