CLASS 5A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Doherty Spartans
Coach: Patrick McKiernan, 10th year
Last year: 16-9 (10-2 CSML), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Caylee deWitt, sr., F/C; Aujanne Latimer, sr., F; Makenzie Noll, jr., G; Payton Sterk, so., G.
Other top athletes: Taryn Lindsey, jr., G.
Outlook: “Four returning starters,” is what McKiernan said excites him, while “Taryn Lindsey will be a great addition.”
Notes: The Spartans will host their first home game in their new gym Thursday.
So far (all through Tuesday): 0-1, lost to Regis Jesuit
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Coach: LouAnn Guiden, fourth year
Last year: 18-6 (10-2 CSML), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Torie Bass, jr., PG; Danae Christensen, sr., F/C
Other top athletes: Christina Cespedes, jr., G; Carolynn Dail, sr., SG; Tauja Durham, sr., F/C; Jordan Hutchinson, jr., G; Mackenzie Patterson, so., G; Shawnee Phillips, jr., G; Camryn Rigdon, jr., G; Aylonna Robinson, jr., F; Miranda Soto, sr., SG; Amara Standridge, jr. F; RaeKyiah Williams, sr., F;
Outlook: “What excites me about this season is the versatility that we will have as well as the ability to work well together,” Guiden said. “These girls have put in a lot of work to prepare for this season.”
So far: 2-0, beat Legacy and Legend
Liberty Lancers
Coach: Monty Taylor, 24th year
Last year: 16-9 (9-3), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Abby Cryderman, sr., G/F; Taylor Gossage, jr., F/C; Talia Lollich, sr., G; Lyida Marshall, sr., G/F.
Outlook: “Watching the new mix with old,” excites Taylor. “We should have an interesting and competitive team.”
So far: 0-1, lost to Fort Collins
Rampart Rams
Coach: Justin Abbott, second year
Last year: 3-20, (2-10 CSML)
Returning starters: Kaylee Leighton, sr., F/C; Jayda Randle, jr., G; Kenni Wriendt, jr., G
Other top athletes: Hannah Benoit, so., G; Hannah Howard, sr., F/C; Ginette Mauricio Rivera, jr., G; Nicole Mauricio Rivera, jr., G; Veronica Ortega Gomez, jr., G; Morgan Ortiz, jr., G; Hadleigh Richardson, so., F/C; Kaylee Sheets, so., G; Emma Todd, jr., F/C
Outlook: “Coming off a season where two players had true varsity experience, I’m excited for the depth and opportunity our current ladies had last year,” Abbott said. “Even though the year was challenging, we developed several ladies to make a big impact for this season.”
Palmer Terrors
Coach: Dave Shackelford, 24th year
Last year: 5-18 (1-11 CSML)
Returning starters: Jai Jordan, sr., G; Emily Schumacher, jr., G/F
Other top athletes: Jazelle Burney, sr., G/F; Jabrie (Zion) Cantres, jr., F/C; Halle Gonzalez, jr., G; Alyssa Rodriguez, fr., G
Outlook: “The exciting young talent, and the work they put in with the assistant coaches in the offseason,” excites Shackelford.
Notes: Shackelford’s assistants are all former student-athletes at Palmer: Erik Trujillo (boys’ basketball/football, 2000); Kylie Berry (girls’ basketball, 2008); Abi Torres-Drozd (girls’ basketball, 2016).
Pine Creek Eagles
Coach: Janean Jubic, fourth year
Last year: 6-17 (4-8 CSML)
Returning starters: Amelia Carlile, jr.; Jordyn Gutierrez, jr.; Lola Kuehn, jr.; Orianna Martin, sr.
Other top athletes: Madelyn Blazo, so.; Maddie Miller, sr.; Haley Murdock, sr.; Brynae Stewart, fr.
Outlook: “I have a great group of young women,” Jubic said. “They walk in the gym each day ready to get after it and work hard. They are selfless and care about each other. Our parent support and overall energy is fantastic. I’m proud to coach them each day!”
Notes: The Eagles will host a night for first responders and military Jan. 9.
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Vista Ridge Wolves
Coach: Kim Carl, third year
Last year: 1-22 (0-14 PPAC)
Returning starters: Kaitlyn Anders, jr., PG; Nya Hancock, jr., G; Jayden Lacy, so., G; Neveah Lewis, jr., F/C; Taylor Wortkoetter, jr., F.
Other top athletes: Serenity Campbell, sr., G; Jadan Cooley, so., G; Shelby Gabrielson, jr., F/C; Aaliyah Key, jr., F; Taya McDanel, fr., G
Outlook: “We are loving the work ethic and selflessness of this group of young ladies,” Carl said. “They are hungry to learn and perform and it’s going to be exciting to see the things they accomplish as a unit this season.”
CLASS 4A
Colorado Springs Metro League
Coronado Cougars
Coach: Bryan Earls, third season
Last year: 11-13 (6-6 CSML), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Milena Cheney, jr., G/F; Hope Earls, jr., G; Sarah Ford, sr., G; Sanaya Jones, jr., G/F; Madi Leahy, sr., G; Tinah Muhammad, jr., G;
Other top athletes: Danielle Contreras, sr., G/F; Sofia Merrill, jr., G/F; Anna Weiss, jr., G.
Outlook: “We return six players who started more than two games on varsity last year and we added two from last year’s JV for some much-needed depth in our varsity lineup,” Earls said. “We have some talented sophomores and we have a deep freshman class with the potential to help us in a real way not only at the C and JV levels but expect to see some of them at critical times at the varsity level.”
Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Coach: Kaitlyn Mileto, first season
Last year: 19-6 (15-1 CSML), lost in third round of state
Returning starters: Serin Dunne, sr., G; Monet Hubbard, sr., G; Jada Thompson, sr., G.
Other top athletes: Taleiyah Gibbs, fr., F; Marissa Spencer, jr., F/C.
Outlook: “I am excited for the talent we have in our program,” Mileto said. “We will have a strong core of returning players to go along with strong newcomers who work extremely hard and are highly competitive. The girls are eager to compete at a high level.”
So far: 1-0, beat Pueblo East
Mitchell Marauders
Coach: Chris Gunn, 16th year
Last year: 6-17 (2-14 CSML)
Outlook: “Fresh start with new players,” excites Gunn.
So far: 1-0, beat Elizabeth
Sierra Stallions
Coach: Joe Williams, ninth season
Last year: 17-9 (11-5 CSML), lost in third round of state
Returning starters: Azaria Lacour, sr., G; Annalisa Melito, sr., F; D’nae Wilson, sr., G
Other top athletes: Drew Girling, sr., F; Ariana Reyes, jr. G
Outlook: “Each year is different,” Williams said. “Looking forward to going to battle and bond with the players. We have some girls that will need to take the next step forward in basketball growth.”
So far: 1-0, beat Thomas Jefferson
The Classical Academy Titans
Coach: Frank Haist, fourth year
Last year: 18-7 (12-4 CSML), lost in third round of state
Returning starters: Kaelen Boyles, jr., F
Other top athletes: Shenna Daum, sr., G; Jaedyn Ryba, jr., G; Sydney Teel, sr., F; Rebecca Thompson, sr., G
Outlook: “Believe it or not I’m excited for the challenge we have this year. We graduated 10 seniors last year. We scored 52 points a game and the seniors took 46 points with them,” Haist said. “We have one returning starter and one other returning full varsity player. We are young in age and experience, and we expect to reload and not rebuild. And so I am very excited about the challenge of competing at a high level with this young, coachable group of girls.”
Woodland Park Panthers
Coach: Craig Macari, first year
Last year: 7-16 (6-10 CSML)
Outlook: We will play disciplined, hard and scrappy,” Macari said.
So far: 0-1, lost to George Washington
Pikes Peak Athletic Conference
Air Academy Kadets
Coach: Phil Roiko
Last year: 26-1 (14-0 PPAC), lost in state semifinal
Returning starters: Kylee Blacksten, sr., G; Annie Louthan, jr., PG.
Other top athletes: Capri Dewing, jr., G; Allie Hotz, jr., G/F; Katie Lark, jr., F; Brooke Moss, jr., G; Bri Sealy, so., F; Jessie Sims, jr., G
Outlook: “Finally getting our multisport athletes on the court again. We believe strongly that our players should be playing other sports,” Roiko said. “With only two players returning from our Final Four run last season the team is looking forward to developing some chemistry with one another.”
Notes: Blacksten, a Colorado commit, is on pace to record more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career.
Discovery Canyon Thunder
Coach: Heath Kirkham, third year
Last year: 15-10 (10-4 PPAC), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Chloe Currier, so., PG; Kylie West, so., G.
Other top athletes: Mackenzie Seitz, sr., F/C.
Outlook: “Very young and lots of growth potential,” according to Kirkham.
Notes: The Thunder graduated Ashten Prechtel, the state’s career leader in rebounds who plays at Stanford.
Falcon Falcons
Coach: Tarike Adams, sixth year
Last year: 10-15 (4-10 PPAC), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Hannah Burg, jr., SG; Billie Fiore, so., PG; Trinity Grant, sr., F; Kilee Wood, jr., SG
Outlook: “This team worked extremely hard this summer and I am excited to see the results of their efforts,” Adams said.
Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Coach: Kristy Youngpeter, third year
Last year: 8-16 (6-8 PPAC), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Ally DeLange, sr., G; Riley Enget, jr., G.
Other top athletes: Griffin Greenwood, so., F; Emma Jones, fr., G; Mia O’Neal, jr., F; Kim Tucker, sr., G/F.
Outlook: “The Rangers’ depth, speed and team chemistry is back this year under a core group of ladies who have embraced the culture and process,” Youngpeter said.
Palmer Ridge Bears
Coach: Jason Boyer, second year
Last year: 12-13 (8-6 PPAC), lost in second round of state
Returning starters: Eden Bonser, sr., G; Sydney Day, sr., F; Hannah Dove, jr., G.
Other top athletes: Charlotte Hauke, so., G; Lacy Preeshl, so., PG; Mia Womack, so., G.
Outlook: “I am excited about the attitude and work ethic that this team has,” Boyer said. “We have two seniors and two juniors on the roster, so we have some underclassmen that will need to step up to the challenge.”
CLASS 3A
Tri Peaks League
Colorado Springs Christian School Lions
Coach: Cayla Fitzgerald, first season
Last year: 25-2 (10-0 TPL), lost in state championship
Returning starters: Corrie Anderson, sr., G; Elleah Hoekert, so., G.
Other top athletes: Hope Arnold, jr., G; Megan Johnston, so., F/C; Alicia Yee, sr., G.
Outlook: “Excited to be in a new school with a great group of young ladies who work hard every day and want to be better,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m also excited to watch this young team grow together and learn from each other throughout the year.”
James Irwin Jaguars
Coach: Anthony Byrd, eighth year
Last year: N/A
Returning starters: Aso Lefano, sr., F; Luisa Venegas, sr., G
Other top athletes: Ramiyah Byrd, fr., G/F; Kayleigh Summerville, fr., F
Outlook: “Looking forward to see(ing) with eight freshmen, two sophomores and three seniors what the season has in store for us,” the James Irwin coach said.
St. Mary’s Pirates
Coach: Mike Burkett, 21st season
Last year: 26-1 (9-1 TPL), state champions
Returning starters: Catherine Cummings, sr., G/F; Seneca Hackley, sr., SG; Ellie Hartman, so., SG; Josephine Howery, sr., PG; Brooklyn Valdez, sr., SG;
Other top athletes: Payton Kutz, so., G; Rachael Wilcox, sr., F.
Outlook: “Challenges in front of this group, working toward a third state championship,” is what Burkett said has him excited about the 2019-20 season. “Cherry Creek, 5A state champs, will be at the Pirate gym in December.”
Notes: The Pirates return 13 of their top 14 players for last year’s state championship team, including college-bound players Hackley (Florida Gulf Coast) and Howery (Colorado School of Mines).
So far: 1-0, beat Resurrection Christian
The Vanguard School
Coach: Scott Arrasmith, first year
Last year: 14-9 (5-5 TPL), lost in first round of state
Returning starters: Courtney Arrasmith, sr., F; Alexis Garcia, jr., G; Emma Howard, so., F
Outlook: “We have an experienced group of returning players and a talented group of freshmen,” Arrasmith said. “We will be very young — but these girls are hard workers and I am excited to see what they are capable of.”
Notes: Arrasmith, a former assistant, said the roster has expanded from 13 girls a year ago to the point where the Coursers can field full varsity and junior varsity squads this season.
So far: 1-0, beat Pueblo Central
CLASS 2A
Black Forest League
Colorado Springs School Kodiaks
Coach: Vicki Vaughan, 15th year
Last year: 14-9 (4-3), lost in regional
Returning starters: Mia Chavez, so., PG; Alair Ferguson, jr., F; Kate Griffin, sr., PG; Sarina Mansour, sr., G; Bailey Reid, jr., C; Whitney Richardi, jr., F.
Other top athletes: Cameron Richter, fr., G; Abrielle Stikeleather, sr., G.
Outlook: “Our overall potential along with our depth excite me about this upcoming season,” Vaughan said. “We were disappointed with our final loss last year in the regional playoffs after leading by 10 at the half. This loss served as a prompt to work harder in the offseason in order to meet our full potential as a team. Several of our returning players committed to more workouts and club play, and this combined with a strong nucleus of returners with playoff experience should help us this season.”
Notes: Vaughan called this year’s team one of the more talented she’s coached at CSS.
Peyton Panthers
Coach: Brian Green, first year
Last year: 18-6 (7-0 BFL), lost in regional
Returning starters: Annika Deanda, sr., PG; Kayleigh Mannering, sr., SG; Shelby Miller, jr., SG
Other top athletes: Paige Gowen, jr., F; Serina Graham, jr., F; Madeleine Jáuregui, sr., F
Outlook: “Great group of young women who are highly focused, hard working, and mission minded,” Green said. “This team is the defending Black Forest League Champions in 2019. This team brings a lot of experience and sharp shooting from the 3-point line.”
Notes: Green, the third Peyton coach in as many years, will be assisted by his wife, Avelyn, and son Ryan.
CLASS 1A
Black Forest League
Evangelical Christian Academy Eagles
Coach: Bruce Beers, 19th year
Last year: 5-15 (3-4 BFL), lost in district
Returning starters: Amy Antes, sr., G; Maddy Castro, jr., G; Dezi Derosier, so., F/C; Kailey DeRuiter, so., G/F; Micah Elpers, so., F/C; Ella Kim, sr., G; Lily Mann, sr., G
Outlook: “Coaching great ladies that play hard and have a great attitude,” has Beers most excited heading into the season.
Note: Teams not listed did not report
Vinny Benedetto, The Gazette