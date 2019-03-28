FIRST TEAM
Serin Dunne, Jr., Mesa Ridge
The left-handed guard boasts a bunch of interest from Division I programs and her junior year showed why. Dunne was 10th in the state, averaging 20.6 points per game, and made 42 percent of her 139 3-pointers. Dunne’s highest-scoring game, a 31-point outing, came against Fossil Ridge, a 5A quarterfinalist. Dunne led the Grizzlies to the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League championship and the state quarterfinals.
Samiyah Worrell, Sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Worrell gave opposing defenses plenty to worry about in her final prep season, earning 5A CSML Player of the Year. The Northwest College commit led the Trojans to a split of the league title with averages of 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.3 assists. She went for 32 points on two occasions, once against league rival Doherty.
Kylee Blacksten, Jr., Air Academy
The Kadet junior was a matchup nightmare, as Air Academy rolled off 26 consecutive wins. At 6-foot-3 with a solid jumper, the Division I prospect scored inside and out. Her 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game was limited by a bunch of blowout wins. She scored 30 or more points on five occasions, including 32 in a playoff win over Sierra.
Brionna McBride, Sr., Doherty
McBride was asked to do a lot of everything for the Spartans as a senior. Her 13.8 points led the team, as did her 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists per game. The Northeastern Junior College commit had four double-doubles, including a 12-point, 10-rebound, 10-steal triple-double against Adams City in the first round of the state tournament. The Spartans split the league title with F-FC.
Ashten Prechtel, Sr., Discovery Canyon
The Stanford signee capped a record-breaking career this season. Her fourth rebound in a first-round win over Northfield moved Prechtel to the top of the state’s career rebounding list. Her 23.3 points, 17.6 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game all ranked in the top five of the state this season. She finished her career with 1,656 points, 1,336 rebounds and an invite to the McDonald’s All-American Game.
SECOND TEAM
Amyah Moore-Allen, Soph., Harrison
Sanee’ Cates, Sr., Palmer
D’nae Wilson, Jr., Sierra
Autumn Boyles, Sr., The Classical Academy
Lydia Marshall, Jr., Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Academy: Heaven Hall, Sr.; Annie Louthan, Sr.; Liza Louthan, Sr.; Zoe Sims, Sr.
Canon City: Madelyn Ley, Fr.; Jerika Moore, Jr.; Kate Tedquist, Jr.; Ellie Till, Sr.
Cheyenne Mountain: Katelyn Ralston, Jr.; Selena Vargas, Jr.
Coronado: Hope Earls, Soph.; Marisol Estrada, Sr.; Sanaya Jones, Soph.; Fatinah Muhammed, Soph.
Discovery Canyon: Cora Ferguson, Sr.; Mackenzie Seitz, Jr.
Doherty: Caylee Dewitt, Jr.; Aujanne Latimer, Jr.; Makenzie Noll, Soph.; Payton Sterk, Fr.
Elizabeth: Ella Benkendorf, Sr.; Shelby Gardner, Jr.
Falcon: Hannah Burg, Soph.; Kilee Wood, Soph.
Fountain-Fort Carson: Torrie Bass, Soph.; Danae Christensen, Jr.
Harrison: Ereana McAllister, Sr.; Diamond Moore, Jr.; Katiah Thomas, Sr.
Lewis-Palmer: Bridget Cassidy, Sr.; Ally Delange, Jr.
Liberty: Taylor Gossage, Soph.; Jenna Smith, Sr.
Mesa Ridge: Monet Hubbard, Jr.; Angelina Jackson, Sr.; Kylie Lenberg, Sr.; Jada Thompson, Jr.
Mitchell: Sierra Mills, Sr.; Aalyviah Smith, Fr.
Palmer: Makayla Montague, Sr.; Emily Schumacher, Soph.
Palmer Ridge: Eden Bonser, Jr.; Sydney Day, Sr.
Pine Creek: Jordyn Gutierrez, Soph.; Brooklyn Thomas, Sr.
Rampart: Kaylee Oritz, Sr.
Sand Creek: Nikki Derrell, Soph.; Krystina Hagood, Jr.; Rebecca Knoche, Sr.; Malena Portillos, Jr.; Bailey Torres, Sr.
Sierra: Azaria Lacour, Jr.; Jasmine Monroe-Shivers, Sr.; Gyani Sami, Sr.
The Classical Academy: Kaelen Boyles, Soph.; Addie Katayama, Sr.; Kaitlin Walters, Sr.
Vista Ridge: Susanna Robinson, Soph.
Widefield: Mackenzie King, Sr.; Liliana Krause, Soph.; Aaliyah Ricketts, Sr.
Woodland Park: Sarah Iskra, Jr.; Kylee Newsome, Sr.