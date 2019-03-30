FIRST TEAM
Nique Clifford, jr., Vanguard — A massive growth spurt in the offseason helped Clifford to become one of the most versatile and dominant players in Class 3A. Averaging 18.9 points per game and 11.3 rebounds, Clifford racked up 17 double-doubles as a junior. He averaged 4.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks this season and has surpassed 1,000 points in his career.
Seth Fuqua, sr., Vanguard — Fuqua finished his career ranked among the top 10 in the state in six categories, including third all-time in Colorado in scoring with a staggering 2,374 points. Averaging 24.5 points in his career, Fuqua is the highest-scoring player in Pikes Peak region boys’ basketball history.
Brandon Pitt, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Pitt led the Lions to a second-place finish in the Tri-Peaks tournament averaging 17.8 points, and also led the team in rebounds with 7.4. Pitt increased his points-per-game average by more than seven from last year, and scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season.
Nathaniel Plaisted, sr., James Irwin — With 21.8 points per game, Plaisted ranked among the top 13 scorers in the state and No. 6 in Class 3A. The 5-foot-8 senior also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.8 assists to help James Irwin to its most successful season since 2016.
Kolby Walker, sr., Colorado Springs Christian — Walker averaged 16.3 points for the Lions and scored in double figures in all but one game as a senior. Walker scored a career-high 29 points to help CSCS to a two-point win over Manitou Springs in January. He averaged 5.7 rebounds 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals.
SECOND TEAM
Gabe Calhoun, sr., St. Mary’s
Sam Howery, fr., St. Mary’s
Jason Holt, sr., Evangelical Christian
Joseph Padilla, jr., Vanguard
Caleb Stockton, sr., Colorado Springs Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Colorado Springs School — Matt Chavez, sr., G; Luke Taylor, jr., F
Evangelical Christian — Braydan Hekkers, sr.
James Irwin — Matthew Skalicky, sr.
Manitou Springs — Joey Allen, jr.; Isaiah Thomas, so.
Peyton — Brendon Younger, sr., G/F
Pikes Peak Christian — Sam Smith, sr.
St. Mary’s — Eddy Ferrara, sr.; Dom Hartman, sr.
Vanguard — Carter Milroy, sr.