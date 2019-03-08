All 11 candidates competing for three at-large Colorado Springs City Council seats up for grabs in April will have a chance to outline their priorities at a forum Saturday .
The forum, hosted by The Gazette, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement, will be broadcast live on KOAA News 5 and live-streamed on KOAA.com and Gazette.com.
The forum will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with each candidate answering questions asked by Gazette and KOAA reporters. They will also be allowed closing statements.
The forum is free to attend, though seating is limited. Anyone interested in attending the event, at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave., can RSVP at eventbrite.com/o/18917621833.
The event will also be followed by a reception for candidates and members of the audience, which will last until 8 p.m.
Members of the public can submit questions for the candidates at gazette.com/special-coverage/2019/city-council-debate.
The city said Friday it had mailed 262,000 ballots for the April 2 election which includes the following council hopefuls:
• Regina English
• Tony Gioia
• Gordon Klingenschmitt
• Terry Martinez
• Bill Murray
• Athena Roe
• Val Snider
• Dennis Spiker
• Tom Strand
• Randy Tuck
• Wayne Williams
For more information about the election, visit coloradosprings.gov/city-elections.