Due to press issues , delivery of Tuesday's newspaper across the region is delayed. The following is our current estimated delivery times this morning:

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Monument – 7:30 AM

Eastern El Paso County - Peyton, Falcon, Black Forest - 8:30 AM

City of Woodland Park, Green Mtn Falls, Cascade – 9:00 AM

Teller County – 11:00 AM

Canon City, Penrose and Pueblo – 10:00 AM

A reminder, that every subscription allows full digital access, to include today’s digital replica E-Edition.

Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience.

