DENVER — If you were one of the people stuck in line behind 2,000-plus others to buy Garth Brooks tickets, you were likely one of the nearly 80,000 who decided to do so on Friday.
According to public relations firm Nancy Seltzer & Associates, the old saying "selling like hotcakes" should probably be "selling like Garth Books tickets." He's sold over 79,000 tickets in just two hours. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
And tickets are still selling.
Brooks will play an in-the-round staging show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on June 8.
