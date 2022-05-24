Walkers, runners and cyclists alike are invited to enjoy the first Early Bird Hike & Bike of the year on Wednesday morning in Garden of the Gods, where motor vehicle access will be restricted from 5-8 a.m.

As with the Motorless Morning on April 30, visitors can drive to the park, but driving within Garden of the Gods will be blocked off to allow pedestrians and cyclists to use the roadways.

The event and park access are free and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center will be open.

Parking is permitted at the visitor center and Garden of the Gods Trading Post. The overflow lot at at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will be open but limited due to construction on 30th Street.

Thirtieth Street remains closed between Gateway Road and Mesa Road.

More Early Bird Hike & Bike Events at Garden of the Gods will take place June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.