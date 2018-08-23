WASHINGTON • A congressional watchdog said Thursday the Trump administration needs to step up management of sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act after mixed results last year when the GOP tried to repeal it.
The report from the Government Accountability Office is likely to add to Democrats’ election-year narrative that the administration actively undermined “Obamacare” without regard for consequences to consumers.
The nonpartisan GAO was more nuanced. On one hand, it found problems with consumer counseling and advertising and recommended such basic fixes as setting enrollment targets. On the other, it credited administration actions that did help people enroll, such as a more reliable HealthCare.gov website and reduced call center wait times. Sign-ups for 2019 begin in November.
The report found that:
• The Health and Human Services Department under Trump broke with its own previous practice by failing to set enrollment targets for last year. The watchdog recommended that HHS resume setting goals, a standard management tool for government agencies.
• HHS used “problematic” and “unreliable” data to justify a 40 percent cut in funding for enrollment counseling programs known as Navigators.
• When HHS slashed money for open-enrollment advertising by 90 percent overall, officials said they were doing away with wasteful spending. But an internal study by the department had actually found paid television ads were one of the most effective ways to enroll consumers.
“This independent and nonpartisan GAO report confirms that the Trump administration’s sabotage of our health care system is driving up costs for consumers and leaving more Americans without health insurance,” said a statement from a group of Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey.