A year ago, Fountain-Fort Carson’s 10-7 loss to Legend was a defining moment for the Trojans.
FFC not only found redemption against its 5A South foe in Friday's 31-7 victory, but also set a tone in league play and debuted a young talent who has the potential to be an all-time great at the school.
Sophomore Q Jones had a breakout game in Week 5, running for 340 yards and four touchdowns, and he didn’t slow down Friday, rushing for three scores, including a 48-yard run and two more acrobatic plays into the end zone.
“I hope this becomes the new norm,” Fountain-Fort Carson coach Jake Novotny said. “He’s a heckuva player and we just have to keep teaching him to stay humble and do things the right way and if he does that the sky is the limit for that young man.”
Running backs coach Anthony Davis, a 2013 FFC grad and standout at UNC, said he sees a lot of himself in Jones.
Last week Jones put up 340 rushing yards, the most by any FFC player in 20 years according to athletic director Jared Felice. The only player to come close was Davis.
“He’s got the swag, he’s got the humbleness, he’s got it all,” Davis said. “He attacks every day like he should and that’s what it’s all about. It’s never a day that he doesn’t go 100 percent.”
“It feels great knowing that my effort from a while back is now paying off and I’m finally here and I’m just ready to keep pushing and striving to help my team gets wins,” Jones said. “I just want to keep pushing and play for everyone who has made an impact in my life from grade school all the way up, just thinking about them and continue getting support and push myself.”
Defensively the Trojans shut down Legend, which averaged 20 points per game through five weeks. The Titans did get on the board, however, in the fourth quarter after Dominic Anderson scooped up a fumble for a 60-yard return.
“The guys were really motivated defensively to shut these guys down, and other than that mistake on offense, we shut them out, so I’m really proud of the effort by everyone today,” Novotny said. “We had a really basic plan up front this week ... we put all of our big guys up front and I think that kind of messed with them a little bit and their blocking schemes.”
Fountain-Fort Carson couldn’t have drawn up its dominating start any better.
Isaac Robinson fakes a handoff to Q Jones. Drops back, and lets one fly down the field to wide open Kobe Hardin for a 73-yard touchdown on one of their first plays of the game.
“I’ll tell you, if I could plan a 73-yarder every week I would,” Novotny said. “But other than that I think we really wanted to stay true to what we do and that’s run the ball.”
Jones followed with trio of TDs and a 29-yard field goal by Tristan Owen to seal it.