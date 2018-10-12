Tonight's Game of the Week is a match up between the Pine Creek Eagles and the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies at CA Foster Stadium. Kick off is at 7 p.m.
At a glance: The Eagles enter Week 8 after an unusual two-week break. The Eagles had a bye week, followed by a forfeit by Cheyenne Mountain due to low numbers last week. With that much time off, the Eagles have had plenty of time to prepare for Mesa Ridge, which despite losing a number of talented seniors from 2017, are 4-2 heading into Week 8, and are firing on all cylinders. Read more here.
