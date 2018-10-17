The Palmer Ridge football team that started the season 1-2 is no more.
Since their tough start with losses to Pine Creek and Pueblo East, the Bears have gotten their groove back, putting up numbers similar to their dominant 2017 campaign.
And there’s no turning back. At least, if coach Tom Pulford has anything to say about it.
“No one wants to start off 1-2,” Pulford said. “But we got to see some really good competition, and we’ve figured out some of the things we needed to and we’re ready to string some more wins together.”
Palmer Ridge has won four straight, outscoring opponents 208-27 along the way. But this week the Bears will face their first big league challenge as they host Thomas Jefferson in a 3A Central clash.
The Spartans are coming off their first loss of the season - a 3A Central defeat by Discovery Canyon - and will look to get back on the winning side all while retaining their chance at a league title.
“They’re very well coached and they’re well disciplined and they have a very explosive back in (Daveon) Hunter,” Pulford said. “They do a good job blocking up front for him and they utilize multiple formations and ways to get him the ball. We know that we have to be gap sound every single time.”
Hunter is Class 3A’s second-ranked running back with 1,300 yards on the season and has 15 touchdowns. Hunter is responsible for 53 percent of the Spartans' total offense, averaging 185 rushing yards per game and 281 receiving yards (averaging 40 per game).
“We have to pursue like crazy to stop him and make sure everyone knows what their job is and what their fit is on defense,” Pulford said. “We have to make sure we can do what we can to eliminate any space that he may have.”
The Bears' defense has allowed no more than 14 points in its past four games, while the offense has found its groove.
Through the last four wins, Palmer Ridge has put up an average of 28 points in the first quarter alone, racking up a deficit that not many teams can overcome.
“Any coach will tell you that you want to have the ability to start off fast,” Pulford said. “Our team starting quick in the first quarter has been a combination of execution, and defense and special teams holding opponents. But our goal is to put our kids in position to go out there and play fast and to make plays. We hope to do that again on Friday night.”
The key to that is quarterback Ty Evans, who has continued his reign as one of the top playmakers in the Pikes Peak region. With 1,407 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, Evans is responsible for 66 percent of the Bears’ total offense.
This season Evans has a host of receivers capable of making big plays, led by junior Deuce Roberson, who has 469 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. But aside from Roberson, Evans has thrown touchdown passes to seven other receivers, four of which have 100 or more yards.
The Palmer Ridge ground game is led by Raef Ruel who has 495 yards and eight touchdowns. Evans, who had just 168 rushing yards last year, has increased his mobility, and is the team’s second-leading rusher with 163 yards and four touchdowns.