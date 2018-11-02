As senior linebacker JC Sparks tells it, the Palmer Ridge football team wasn’t on the same page at the start of the season, but the Bears appeared to get there by capturing the Class 3A Central league title Friday.
The reward for the defending state champion is a home game in the first round of the playoffs next week, an advantage that’s not lost on coach Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford.
“Anytime you get a chance to play at home this time of year, it’s a big deal,” Pulford said after a 42-0 win over Discovery Canyon in the Gazette Preps Game of the Week. “You want to make sure you can put that in your favor. A win tonight feels great. We’re excited about what’s next.”
The Bears (8-2, 5-0) looked playoff ready from the opening kick, stopping the Discovery Canyon option attack in three plays on the opening drive before Palmer Ridge junior running back Raef Ruel capped a methodical first drive for the Bears with a short touchdown run.
“Usually our offense kinda makes up that slack and puts together a good, long drive, takes care of the football,” Thunder coach Shawn Mitchell said. “But to start off like that against a team like this, that hurts you.”
The Discovery Canyon (8-2, 3-2) ground game that came in with more than 3,000 rushing yards never got going on this night at Don Breese Stadium.
“For all the work we put in for a team that runs triple option and just being gap sound and doing our responsibilities, it’s a good feeling to know we kept them to zero points,” said Sparks, who spent a lot of time in the Thunder backfield. “We all did our job.”
Ruel scored again early in the second quarter before Palmer Ridge senior quarterback Ty Evans broke the game open with a pair of touchdown passes. First, the Colorado commit hit Deuce Roberson in stride for a 75-yard touchdown before hitting Ruel out of the slot for a 25-yard score in the final minute of the half to give the Bears a 28-0 lead at halftime.
After Ruel lost a fumble on the opening drive of the second half, a rare blemish for the Bears on the night, Evans rushed for a score on Palmer Ridge’s next drive.
The clock rolled after Ruel scored for a third time later in the quarter.
The good news for the Thunder is that an 8-2 record at No. 4 RPI ranking heading in, should get them a chance in the playoffs to right Friday’s wrongs.
“We’re going to have to clean things up and reevaluate our effort and intensity,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to have to evaluate our mental state before we head into a game. You can’t make that many mistakes.”
Evans was hurt on the Bears’ final scoring drive but was back on his feet after some attention from trainers and stayed around the field for the post-game celebration alongside his classmates on Palmer Ridge’s senior night.
The Bears got off to 1-2 start with losses to high quality opponents in Pine Creek and Pueblo East before laying waste to their league foes and ensuring they would have a chance to repeat.
“I feel like we’re all clicking perfectly now,” Sparks said. “We’re all doing our own jobs. Offense is running up the board like we used to, defense shutting teams out. This is PR football is, and this is what we need to keep doing.”