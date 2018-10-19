Palmer Ridge junior Anthony Roberson II (2) runs the ball for a touchdown on a punt return in the first quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Palmer Ridge junior Raef Ruel (30) runs for a touchdown ahead of Thomas Jefferson junior Drea Thompson (28) in the first quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Palmer Ridge junior Noah Brom (4) runs the ball in the first quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Palmer Ridge senior AJ Carpenter (35) tackles Thomas Jefferson junior Drea Thompson (28) in the second quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Palmer Ridge senior Ty Evans (18) drops back to pass in the second quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Thomas Jefferson junior Ethan Rollins (34) is tackled by Palmer Ridge senior Dylan Matesi (5) and freshman Anthony Costanzo (9) and junior Ky'a Martin (47) in the second quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Palmer Ridge junior Raef Ruel (30) runs past the tackle of Thomas Jefferson junior Adam Coleman (5) in the third quarter. The Palmer Ridge Bears hosted the Thomas Jefferson Spartans in boys' football on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Don Breese Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Isaiah J. Downing, Special to The Gazette
MONUMENT - It certainly wasn’t pretty. But the Bears got it done.
Tension ran high from start to finish of Friday’s 3A Central clash between Palmer Ridge and Thomas Jefferson as dozens of penalty flags went flying throughout the Bears’ 35-8 victory.
“We’re one step closer. It’s a win, even if it's ugly,” Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford told his team after the final buzzer. “We control our own destiny and we are still in the driver’s seat.”
Although the number of penalties and yardage was not immediately available, one Palmer Ridge coach said he’s never seen more penalties in one game — including a number of personal fouls with a few unsportsmanlike conduct penalties thrown in on each side.
“We have to go back and control what we can control,” Pulford said. “We are in control of our attitude and we are in control of how we react to things. There were some calls that sustained drives for them and put us behind, but I was proud of the way our kids overcame and showed resilience. But we also have a lot that we can work on.”
Thankfully for the Bears, Palmer Ridge got on the board early thanks to a 45-yard punt return by Deuce Roberson after an opening defensive stand. Raef Ruel followed with a 7-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter. Noah Brom snuck in a 2-yard touchdown before halftime to give the Bears a 21-point lead heading into the locker room.
From there momentum stalled thanks to penalties and extracurriculars after the play, as the second half lasted over an hour and 25 minutes.
“The way we started that first quarter it would be great to put points up like that every quarter, but the reality is that adjustments were made and we had to counter to that,” Pulford said. “We were held off the scoreboard for a bit, but I was proud of the way the guys came out and finished it in the fourth.”
Despite the dip in action, Palmer Ridge tacked on another touchdown with a 7-yard run by Brom. A late interception return by AJ Carpenter set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Ruel.
Brom and Ruel were responsible for much of the offensive action as the Bears’ passing game struggled, whether it was an incomplete pass, or a penalty that brought back big gains.
“We did try to run the ball tonight and do that effectively, but as far as the passing game goes we had some moments and opportunities that we didn’t execute on but we will go back and look at some film,” Pulford said.
The Palmer Ridge defense kept the Spartans off the board until midway through the fourth quarter when Daveon Hunter broke through a line for a touchdown. Prior to the score, Hunter, who had 1,300 rushing yards entering Friday’s game, did not have a play longer than 15 yards.
