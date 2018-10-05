It’s safe to say that Grand Junction Central and Vista Ridge have started a new 4A Southern rivalry.
With 0.9 seconds left on the clock in the first meeting between the two conference foes, Central’s Joe Carol kicked a 22-yard field goal for a last-second 16-13 victory over the host Wolves.
After Vista Ridge couldn’t capitalize on back-to-back interceptions, Central took over with 2:37 left to play and let the clock bleed. Eventually the Warriors got into the red zone with 24 seconds left on the clock thanks to a 20-yard run by quarterback Max Marsh, who was down after the play with a cramp.