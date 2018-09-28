Game of the Week - FFC vs Legend.jpg

The Fountain Fort-Fort Carson Trojans take on the Legend Titans in tonight's Gazette Preps Game of the Week

Last year, the Trojans lost to the Titans 10-7 in what F-FC coach Jake Novotny called a “defining moment” for the 2017 team.

Now, with a different team and new mindset, Fountain-Fort Carson will welcome the Titans to District 20 Stadium for a chance at redemption.

Gazette Preps will have the latest scores, highlights and tweets for tonight's action. Make sure to stay tuned in after the game for stories, photos and more. 

