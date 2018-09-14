Sierra High School running back Dezmen Deedon (7) breaks through the defensive line during the second quarter of the varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. At halftime, Pueblo Central was in the lead 38-12. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo looks to make a pass during the varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball during a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Demetrius Long runs the ball towards the endzone in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
First-year Sierra coach Draye Ersery was not happy after the Stallions’ 45-28 loss to Pueblo Central on Friday.
Not because the team registered its first loss of the season - but how it happened.
The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in 29 seconds thanks to two Sierra miscues - one, a fumbled kickoff return, and a backward pass picked up and returned 25 yards, giving Pueblo Central a comfortable lead they would never relinquish.
But Ersery said the miscues did not begin in the second quarter.
“We need to work on us and the very thing we need to work on came and bit us in the butt,” Ersery said. “Going into our pregame dinner we had seniors showing up late and that’s not doing a good job working on us.”
Pueblo Central’s Brandon Martin picked up the backward pass for the return and also had a 65-yard touchdown reception from Ryley Roth. Nico Martin had two 8-yard touchdown runs in the first half.
Pueblo Central's cornerback Brandon Martin falls over Sierra's wide receiver Isaiah Wilburn after he missed a touchdown pass at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Connar Burgess dives into the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris tries to tackle Pueblo Central's runningback Nico Martin at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Nico Martin pushes away Sierra's Darshytwna Dorsey (5) at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Nico Martin is tackled by a Sierra High School varsity player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Dezmen Deedon jumps over Pueblo Central players during a varsity game at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Connar Burgess crosses into the endzone during a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Elijah Smith, right, tackles a Pueblo Central player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's runningback Nico Martin is tackled by Sierra High School players at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith heads downfield at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin is tackled by Sierra High School's Atsamaz Plive at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Tristan Burris runs the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith flips into the endzone to score a touchdown at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central players attempt to bring down a Sierra High School player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith is helped off the field at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Dezmen Deedon punts the ball in a varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A Sierra High School cheerleader watches the game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Brandon Martin runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris runs the ball in a varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris runs to the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Jeromey Baros picked up the fumbled kickoff and returned it to the end zone and also had a 9-yard touchdown rush in the fourth.
Heading into Friday’s contest, Nico Martin looked to be the biggest threat Sierra would have to contain. The Stallions were able to for much of the second quarter, but Brandon Martin emerged as the biggest threat in the second half.
Ersery said the team didn’t make many defensive adjustments throughout the game.
“If we run the right ally and the right gap you’re going to make the play,” Ersery said. “Think our problem tonight was execution. We had them stuffed but we didn’t make the play.”
Tobias Tuatoo had three touchdown passes for the Stallions, finding Connor Burgess twice in the end zone, along with Tristan Burris.