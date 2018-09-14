First-year Sierra coach Draye Ersery was not happy after the Stallions’ 45-28 loss to Pueblo Central on Friday.

Not because the team registered its first loss of the season - but how it happened.

The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in 29 seconds thanks to two Sierra miscues - one, a fumbled kickoff return, and a backward pass picked up and returned 25 yards, giving Pueblo Central a comfortable lead they would never relinquish.

But Ersery said the miscues did not begin in the second quarter.

“We need to work on us and the very thing we need to work on came and bit us in the butt,” Ersery said. “Going into our pregame dinner we had seniors showing up late and that’s not doing a good job working on us.”

Pueblo Central’s Brandon Martin picked up the backward pass for the return and also had a 65-yard touchdown reception from Ryley Roth. Nico Martin had two 8-yard touchdown runs in the first half.

Jeromey Baros picked up the fumbled kickoff and returned it to the end zone and also had a 9-yard touchdown rush in the fourth.

Heading into Friday’s contest, Nico Martin looked to be the biggest threat Sierra would have to contain. The Stallions were able to for much of the second quarter, but Brandon Martin emerged as the biggest threat in the second half.

Ersery said the team didn’t make many defensive adjustments throughout the game.

“If we run the right ally and the right gap you’re going to make the play,” Ersery said. “Think our problem tonight was execution. We had them stuffed but we didn’t make the play.”

Tobias Tuatoo had three touchdown passes for the Stallions, finding Connor Burgess twice in the end zone, along with Tristan Burris.

