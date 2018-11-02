Tonight's Game of the Week is a match up between Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge.
The Palmer Ridge Bears (7-2, 4-0), have big guns in Colorado-committed quarterback Ty Evans, who has spread his 1,700 passing yards and 23 touchdowns mostly to his trio of top receivers: Deuce Roberson, Kaden Dudley and Charles Deeds.
The Thunder’s best shot at slowing the Palmer Ridge offense might its offense.
Discovery Canyon (8-1, 3-1) boasts a run-heavy scheme that’s accumulated an excess of 3,000 yards on the ground the season. Junior Marshall Pike is sitting on 1,134 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns, and 6-foot-7 quarterback Zack Anderson isn’t far behind with 713 yards and 12 scores.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Don Breese Stadium.
Keep up with live scores and play-by-play Twitter updates here: