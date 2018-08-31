The Coronado football team may have just found its new starting quarterback.
The Cougars saw a potential star emerge in a 37-14 season-opening win over Cheyenne Mountain on Friday in the Gazette Preps Game of the Week.
Two days ago, coach Monte Gutowski wasn’t sure who would get the nod with a tight preseason quarterback competition between juniors Julian Hogan and Gabe Chapel.
Hogan started, but midway through the first quarter, after one of Hogan’s passes was returned for a pick-six, Chapel took over and didn’t look back.
“I thought Gabe showed a ton of grit and toughness tonight. He took some hits left and right but he kept getting up,” Gutowski said. “He’s bloody on his hands and bleeding from his nose and so I think he earned a ton of respect from his ball club because he’s a fighter.
"I think he might have earned that spot. He definitely proved himself tonight.”
But it wasn’t Chapel’s work in the pocket that flipped the switch for Coronado initially. Cheyenne Mountain stopped the Cougars twice in the red zone. It wasn’t until junior Ladarius Mays returned a 50-yard punt for a touchdown early in the second half that Coronado found its rhythm.
“That’s two years in a row now that that young man has returned a punt for a touchdown in a season opener,” Gutowki said. “It took some of the pressure away from the other guys and it also loosened us up, so now we got to go to some other big plays.”
In addition to his return, Mays had two short touchdown rushes, -- one set up with a spectacular catch by Willy Bobrick, who caught a 34-yard pass from Chapel on the one-yard line under immense pressure from a Cheyenne Mountain defender.
“He had some catches when he was covered like a blanket,” Gutowski said. “But give credit to Cheyenne, they’re well coached and they were slugging us and we were just kind of lurking around, so it’s nice to see us respond with some of those big plays.”
For Cheyenne Mountain, most of the offensive work came from junior James Lacerte. He pulled down a pick-six midway through the first quarter, and then exploded for a 51-yard touchdown before halftime.
Lacerte’s interception was one of five seen in Friday’s game. Coronado had the edge, pulling down four interceptions off three different Cheyenne Mountain quarterbacks. There were also three blocked kicks, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal attempt.
Coronado’s blocked a Cheyenne Mountain punt less than 10 minutes into the game and recovered in the end zone to put the Cougars on the board.