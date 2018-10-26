The Rams and the Kadets are ready to renew a District 20 football rivalry in tonight's Gazette Preps Game of the Week.
The Rams and Kadets are No. 18 and 19, respectively, in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s latest RPI ranking where the top 16 make the playoffs, effectively making Friday’s game a must-win for both.
A win would give Air Academy its first seven-win season since the 10-2 Kadet squad from 2007.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. tonight at District 20 Stadium.
