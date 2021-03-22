There are five games in the NHL Tuesday, including mylatest favorite picks and shot props.
Panthers -146 (FanDuel) at Blackhawks +130 (Pointsbet) - 6.5
The Panthers lost their last game by a score of 5-3 in Tampa Bay and they enter Chicago with two losses in their past three games. They won four straight games before this recent slide with two of those games coming against the Blackhawks. They outscored them 10-5 in a two-game set and they’ve taken all four games against them this season.
Florida has scored 20 goals in four games against Chicago and the Blackhawks have struggled to protect their net this month. They’ve lost four straight and six of their past seven games, and they’ve allowed at least four goals in each of those losses. They’ve also been held to three or fewer goals in five of their past seven games. The Panthers have surrendered the fewest high-danger chances at 5v5 per 60 minutes.
Prediction: 4-2, Florida
Best Bet: Panthers
Prop Bet: Aleksander Barkov O 2.5 SOG; Alex DeBrincat O 2.5 SOG
Lightning -155 (DraftKings) at Stars +140 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
This is a pretty good line for the defending Stanley Cup champions, even on the road in Dallas. The Lightning have won four straight games and 13 of their last 16 contests. They’ve taken care of the Stars pretty easily in their two games outscoring them 10-0.
Andrei Vasilevskiy enters with a 1.86 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. He’s won 20 of his 24 starts and he has three shutouts with two of those against Dallas. On top of strong goaltending, Tampa leads the NHL in goals per game (3.68). The Stars rank 19th in goals per game (2.82) and they’ll likely be without Alexander Radulov who aggravated his lower-body injury last week. Dallas has just four wins in its last 14 games and they’ve been held to two or fewer goals in eight of those contests.
Prediction: 4-1, Tampa Bay
Best Bet: Tampa Bay
Prop: Brayden Point O 2.5 SOG