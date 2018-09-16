Dining on the West side of Colorado Springs is like taking a trip around the world without the expense of an airline ticket. Just about every global cuisine is represented.
Looking for a spot o’tea? Head to the British Pantry and Tea Room, 2403 W. Colorado Ave., for a traditional U.K. experience. This business offers an authentic afternoon tea complete with finger sandwiches and savory pastries without the cost of an airline ticket to London.
Have an Asian adventure at Yellow Mountain Tea House, 2616 Colorado Ave., No. 21. Owner Tanya Baros, a native of China, serves dim sum — Cantonese for “heart’s delight” — a variety of small, mouthwatering dishes like steamed or fried dumplings, shrimp balls, pot stickers and Chinese pastries that are standard fare at traditional Asian teahouses.
Enjoy an Ethiopian dinner at Uchenna, 2501 W. Colorado Ave., No. 105. You eat with your hands using pieces of injera, a crepe-like bread made with tiff, a grain that’s ground into flour. Try the Doro Wat chicken, the national dish of Ethiopia.
Tuck up to a plate of pupusas for a taste of El Salvador at Monse’s Pupuseria, 115 S. 25th St.. Owner Monse Hines from Chalchuapa, El Salvador, serves the handheld delights that are like corn quesadillas stuffed with fillings such as beans, cheese, zucchini and sweet corn, then topped with curtido, a fermented cabbage salad.
That’s just a hint of the tantalizing cuisines to be savored traveling westward along Colorado Avenue.
Spread your wings west of I-25 to dive into cuisine from other countries, including Greek (Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna), Italian (Paravicini’s Italian Bistro), Spanish (Tapateria), Japanese (Nara Sushi & Grill), Indian (Little Nepal Restaurant & Bar), French (La Baguette), German (Edelweiss German Restaurant), Cajun (Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen), Vietnamese (House of Saigon), Thai (Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant), and Mexican (Crystal Park Cantina).