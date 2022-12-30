Mild, sunny temperatures are in the forecast today for Colorado Springs, as we gear up for another possibility of snow this holiday weekend.
Today expect mostly sunny conditions, with overcast predicted for the morning. The high today is near 45, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo
Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with a low temperature reaching 23.
Pleasant weather for our plains this weekend, with an approaching winter storm moving into the Continental Divide, where Winter Storm Watches are in place beginning late tonight. Travel impacts are possible with this system. Please monitor forecasts for newest info! #cowx pic.twitter.com/O3F0mT6ZbO— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 30, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: (New Year’s Eve): Sunny conditions, with a high of 51.
Sunday: (New Year’s Day): 70% chance of rain and snow, likely in the afternoon, with snow in the afternoon; a high of 47 with partly sunny conditions.