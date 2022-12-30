Forecast: Cloudy skies with chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday

The view Monday morning from the summit of Pikes Peak, looking north. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)

Mild, sunny temperatures are in the forecast today for Colorado Springs, as we gear up for another possibility of snow this holiday weekend. 

Today expect mostly sunny conditions, with overcast predicted for the morning. The high today is near 45, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo

Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with a low temperature reaching 23. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: (New Year’s Eve): Sunny conditions, with a high of 51. 

Sunday: (New Year’s Day): 70% chance of rain and snow, likely in the afternoon, with snow in the afternoon; a high of 47 with partly sunny conditions.

