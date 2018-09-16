If you’re looking for a new fishing lake to get hooked on, foliage-rimmed Monument Lake is a peaceful fishing and recreation spot that might leave you reeling.
The lake, north of Colorado Springs, is one of three for which the Tri-Lakes Area gets its name, along with nearby Palmer Lake and Woodmoor Lake.
Monument Lake spans a surface area of 30.7 acres, with its variety of fish including three types of trout — rainbow, cutthroat and cutbow. You also might pull in catfish, perch, blue gill, pike or small mouth bass.
Sweeping views of Mount Herman welcome you, and anglers often can be found sitting on brightly colored folding chairs along the shore.
While no swimming or wading is allowed, you can glide across the lake in canoes, kayaks and any other boat that’s motorless or has an electric trolling motor.
The small community can be a peaceful escape from the bustling city, and Monument Lake is only a brief walk from the quiet downtown, dotted with shops and eats.
Nearby parks include Limbach Park, Dirty Woman Park and Levelett Park.
Whether you’re bringing your kids for their first fishing trip or bringing the dog for a walk, Monument Lake is a quick retreat for all ages.
Info: goo.gl/KzZyfr