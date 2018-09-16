At the foot of America’s Mountain is the home of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Philanthropist Spencer Penrose financed its construction after hosting a bustling first rodeo where the stadium capacity was 500. The rodeo drew such a large crowd that Penrose was prompted to expand his stadium.
This outdoor stadium two miles from downtown is now capable of seating up to 10,000 spectators.
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been an annual event since 1938, except for the years between 1942-1945. Following World War II, the rodeo resumed to commemorate those who lost their lives in the war. The rodeo is held over two weekends every July, and all proceeds are donated to military charities in appreciation.
Norris-Penrose is welcoming a Women’s Living Expo Sept. 22-23. This “Love your Lifestyle” event featuresrunway fashion shows, makeovers, and experts in health, fitness, families and more.
Colorado Pro Rodeo Association Finals will be taking place Oct. 5-7 at the center’s outdoor stadium. CPRA is the leading rodeo association in Colorado, originally established in 1975. Events include barrel racing, bull riding, and steer wrestling, plus many more activities of the old west.
The Tanner Gun Show will be appearing not one, but two weekends in case you miss your shot. The first round takes place Oct. 13-14, and the second on Dec. 8-9. Visitors are guaranteed to see the largest gun selection in Colorado.
Decorate yourself for a Haunted Brewfest on Oct. 20, and have I.D. ready.
For those 21 years and older, 70 local breweries, distilleries and wineries will be featured. Costumes are highly encouraged.
