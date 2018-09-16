The Colorado Springs Airport is the economic driver for all of southeast Colorado Springs, generating 23,000 jobs at least $3.3 billion in economic impact, according to a 2013 study.
The airport has been growing fast since Denver-based low-fare upstart Frontier Airlines returned in 2016 and added nonstop flights to 10 cities since. Passenger numbers on outgoing flights surged more than 40 percent between 2015 and 2017, and grew another 25 percent in the first half of this year, according to airport reports.
Much of Frontier’s service from the airport is seasonal and will be reduced by the end of September to three cities — Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando, Fla. — when flights to summer destinations are suspended. Airport and airline officials said the carrier plans to resume those flights in the spring of 2019.
Passenger numbers also are up on American Airlines, which added service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Two other airlines — Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Air — halted service to Colorado Springs.
Delta Airlines and United Airlines also serve the Springs airport.
The airport’s general aviation side also is growing — aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corp. — has opened two hangars and is building a third hangar that will be used to complete modifications to military aircraft on structural, avionics, sensors and other components under several Department of Defense contracts.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation has begun construction on a hangar that will increase its display space by about 50 percent when it opens early next year. The museum highlights the key role American air power played in the conflict.