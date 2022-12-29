Snow in Colorado Wednesday night and early Thursday morning has left a range of snowfall and icy conditions throughout the area.
In the Pikes Peak region, most of the snowfall appeared north of Colorado Springs. Black Forrest saw the bulk of it Wednesday night receiving as much as 10 inches, while Monument reported as much as 8 inches along County Line Rd. Colorado Springs proper received between trace amounts and 2 inches.
The Western portion of the state got hit hard, with the most snow reported in Douglas Pass receiving upwards of 17 inches. Northeast of Douglas pass, New Castle received 14 inches.
Douglas Pass – 17”
Coal Bank Pass – 14”
Telluride – 11 “
Broomfield – 8.2”
Molas Pass – 8”
Evergreen – 6.5”
Black Forrest – 6 “
Lafayette – 5.2”
Hayden – 5”
Rangely – 4”
Woodland Park – 4”
Burlington – 3”
Cripple Creek – 2.5”
Poudre Park – 2.5”
Ouray – 2”