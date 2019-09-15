The Powers Corridor is the hottest retail stretch in Colorado Springs, a magnet for major hotels, dozens of stores and restaurants and even a massive new indoor rock-climbing center.
Why so many amenities? They're thanks to the population hub that has built up in the city's northeast corner.
Banning Lewis Ranch, so massive that it covers about a third of the city, offers a variety of home styles, well-regarded schools and easy access to shopping, recreation and medical care, whether at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North or the St. Francis Medical Center. The ranch also features 10 recreation areas, such as their community center, Northtree Ranch, and its junior Olympic pool, the Vista Water Park or pickleball courts.
The Stetson Hills neighborhood is near the Sand Creek Trail as well as all the shopping, theaters and other area attractions. Other major neighborhoods in the area include Greenhaven, Springs Ranch, Indigo Ranch, Claremont Ranch and Constitution Hills.
Springs Ranch is east of the giant First & Main shopping and entertainment complex. It's home to several schools, the Springs Ranch Golf Course and UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor-league baseball team.
Falcon, an unincorporated area northeast of Banning Lewis Ranch, also is a hotbed of housing development. With roots as a railroad town, Falcon has grown into a thriving residential and commercial area. It's home to the Homestead Ranch Historical Park, site of the first homestead of the township.