As a busy commercial corridor that’s also one of the city’s primary routes to the Colorado Springs Airport, South Powers Boulevard has its share of warehouses, office and industrial buildings, distribution centers and hotels.
But it needs more retailers, restaurants, coffee shops and the like to serve the thousands of employees and vendors who travel Powers each day.
Developers of the WestGate project, which is taking shape northwest of Powers and Airport Road, hope to fill those needs.
Signature Reality Capital Corp. of Irvine, Calif., and Stillwater Equity Partners of Salt Lake City plan to add stores, restaurants and more on their 70-acre site. Already planned as part of the project: a 96-room Candlewood Suites hotel, an Arby’s restaurant and a Kum & Go convenience store.
Kum & Go, the Iowa-based chain that opened its first Springs location in 2012, submitted documents last month to city planners showing it will build a 5,600-square-foot store at WestGate. Other documents submitted to city planners on behalf of Signature Reality show multi-tenant retail buildings and fast food.
The developers’ longer-term plans envision apartments, medical space and offices for defense contractors as part of WestGate.
The Powers and Airport intersection sees 54,000 vehicles a day, according to First Properties Inc., a Colorado Springs commercial brokerage marketing WestGate. Signature, meanwhile, estimates 40,000 people work within 3 miles of the site.
In addition to providing services for area employees and motorists along Powers, city officials and business leaders have said they expect WestGate to help pump up economic conditions on the southeast side. Officials long have targeted that area for upgrades because of its lower household incomes, among other problems.