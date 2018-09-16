New in town? • We know it takes time to get to know the ins and outs of the vast Pikes Peak region, and we’re here to show you around. • Here in the pages of FYI magazine you’ll find an introduction to 20 distinct neighborhoods in and around Colorado Springs. Our experts have delved into one aspect of each neighborhood and highlighted some other attractions in each area. • You’ll learn about the First Friday Art Walks in downtown Colorado Springs, discover a few international fare options on the city’s West Side, and learn about the history of Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs. • Also, get an update on Colorado Springs Airport, the new WestGate development in the adjacent Powers Corridor, and find out about a few new schools in the booming Cordera/Wolf Ranch area. • Travel to Cripple Creek to take in a show at the storied Butte Theater, explore the wondrous Paint Mines in Calhan, or take a hike in your new favorite backyard wilderness, North Cheyenne Cañon Park. • And that’s just for starters. • Let us be your guide, here in the pages of the magazine or online at gazette.com/FYI.
Michelle Karas, FYI editor