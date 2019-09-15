Black Forest — a popular rural area north of Colorado Springs and east of the Air Force Academy — is home to horses and nature lovers alike.
It's also a hamlet of survivors of the Black Forest fire, which killed two people, destroyed more than 500 homes and scorched 14,280 acres June 11-20, 2013. The wooded refuge has recovered substantially since.
Black Forest Regional Park has hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, picnic areas and much more, along with other parks and recreation areas. And the town's schools are highly rated.
Tri-Lakes, at the northern edge of El Paso County, encompasses Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor.
Monument has mansions studded throughout its forests and a historic downtown with wooden sidewalks and tourist-friendly antique and toy shops. The town holds free concerts every Wednesday night through the summer in Limbach Park, and popular food trucks always attend.
Palmer Lake became a town in 1871. Like Colorado Springs, its founder was Gen. William Jackson Palmer. The old stop on the Santa Fe Railroad has evolved from a primarily agricultural and ranching community to one of the most popular places in southern Colorado to buy a home.
Woodmoor, a tiny covenant-controlled town just east of Monument, has many bridle trails in its common areas, and its Wild Duck Pond and Twin Ponds are stocked with trout and carp. The little burg's ecosystem also is home to bears, deer, foxes, coyotes and sometimes mountain lions.