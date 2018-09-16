When large, old-growth trees provide shade on a warm sunny day, there’s a dreamy setting for any golf match — even disc golf.
Widefield Community Park, nestled southeast of Colorado Springs in the Widefield-Security area, is home to one of the oldest disc golf courses in the Pikes Peak region.
The 18 holes of play guide you through the park’s northeastern portion along Crews Gulch. The course is often host to disc-golf tournaments.
Other recreational amenities include a basketball court, tennis court, baseball backstop and playground.
This year, the 17-acre space was granted more than $260,000 for improvements. Projects to be completed by mid-October are a playground expansion, restroom renovation and installation of park benches.
Work to be done by late December will add pedestrian lighting, trash cans, picnic tables and grills, improve trail surfacing, provide an exercise zone and two pickleball courts, renovate the basketball court and improve the disc golf course.
During the work, the contractor will keep the park open as much as possible, said El Paso County Park Planner Ross Williams.
The park also has a memorial gazebo surrounded by ash trees, dedicated to those who died in a 1991 plane crash at the park.
The park, open from dawn to dusk, has been part of the community since 1975. Info: goo.gl/N3kLeq