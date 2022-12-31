Weather conditions in Colorado Springs are looking great considering the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show scheduled for tonight.
Expect mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a high of 56.
Looking into Saturday night, partly cloudy conditions is forecast, with a low bottoming out at 29.
High visibility is expected for Saturday night, foreseeing 23 miles of visibility – a great night for viewing fireworks which are scheduled for 9 p.m. and midnight.
Looking at New Years Day, mostly cloudy conditions are predicted, with a 30% chance of rain following 5 p.m. and a high around 49.
Sunday night, there’s a 70% chance of rain before 9 p.m. that is expected to turn to snow with a low of 23. New snow accumulation is possible, reaching around 1 inch.