070620-news-fireworks 01.jpg (copy)

(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Weather conditions in Colorado Springs are looking great considering the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show scheduled for tonight.

Expect mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a high of 56.

Looking into Saturday night, partly cloudy conditions is forecast, with a low bottoming out at 29.

High visibility is expected for Saturday night, foreseeing 23 miles of visibility – a great night for viewing fireworks which are scheduled for 9 p.m. and midnight.

Looking at New Years Day, mostly cloudy conditions are predicted, with a 30% chance of rain following 5 p.m. and a high around 49.

Sunday night, there’s a 70% chance of rain before 9 p.m. that is expected to turn to snow with a low of 23. New snow accumulation is possible, reaching around 1 inch.

Tags

Load comments