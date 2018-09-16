Art, music, wine, snacks, camaraderie.
Downtown Partnership’s First Friday Downtown is the place to see and be seen. From 5 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month, folks head downtown to peruse dozens of galleries, retailers and nonprofits within several city blocks.
Each month’s event is different. The Downtown Partnership often dreams up interesting cultural activities for the evening, including the most recent Popsicle Promenade, where a $10 ticket earned attendees summer treats at participating restaurants and galleries.
For those who like to be educated about the art they see, First Friday offers a curator and artist-led walking tour or bike tour. The free one-hour tours begin at 6 p.m. and stop at a number of downtown galleries. Bikers meet at the PikeRide bike share station south of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. PikeRide bikes are $10 for an unlimited 24-hour pass. Each month features different artist or curator tour guides.
Have tired feet after a long week? From April through December, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region provides the free First Friday Creative Corridor Shuttle, which makes a continuous loop around the city, stopping every 30 minutes at key art-walk destinations downtown and in Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, where first Friday receptions also are held. Artists and performers will entertain you with juicy tidbits about the city. As of this fall, the shuttle will offer all ADA-accessible vehicles.
