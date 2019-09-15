Downtown, the heart of Colorado Springs, has thrived with recent commercial development, condos and upscale apartment complexes.
And central Colorado Springs, from the revived stretch along South Tejon Street to the prized, historic Patty Jewett and Old North End neighborhoods, combines an eclectic mix of new buildings and retail with homes that still champion the city’s history.
Downtown boasts historical jewels such as the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and McAllister House Museum, as well as the annual Art on the Streets exhibit and many other arts and cultural experiences. The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is home to permanent and traveling art exhibits, a theater company, a 450-seat performing arts theater, a music room, gift shop and the Bemis School of Art.
"Explore the creative corridor" from April through October by riding the free First Friday shuttle bus to art galleries from downtown through Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs.
Downtown living options have never been more abundant. Multistory structures offer units for renters who want to walk or bike to coffee shops, bars and jobs. Residents can enjoy all the perks of living in a city, while the grand view of Pikes Peak reminds them that the soul of Colorado Springs is still a mountain town.
The bustling urban life also provides plenty of outdoor opportunities. Stop at Oskar Blues, 118 N. Tejon Street, during the summer for UpaDowna's weekly Pedal Party. The 5- to 7-mile free bike ride through downtown brings a sense of community and fun to the streets. So does Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant's Tuesday night running club, with discounted pints of beer for finishers.
The Old North End, one of the city's most coveted neighborhoods, is as rich in history as it is in community. Victorian homes reminiscent of the 1800s Gold Rush that brought Manifest Destiny pioneers to town rise majestically along streets lined with mature trees and quaint fences.
And Patty Jewett is tucked away from the noise of main streets but still is within walking distance of downtown. The gorgeous Patty Jewett Golf Course, the third oldest public golf course west of the Mississippi, is home to the Patty Jewett Bar and Grill, a clubhouse that hosts not only golfers, but also celebrations by residents, city officials and others.