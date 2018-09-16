There’s a new neighbor in the northeast communities of Cordera and Wolf Ranch: Legacy Peak Elementary School.
Located off Research Parkway in Wolf Ranch, the $32 million school celebrated its grand opening Aug. 14, and 430 students started classes the next day.
“New homes are going up every day east of Powers,” said Academy School District 20 Superintendent Mark Hatchell. “They’re building houses so fast, we’re working hard to keep up.”
Money from a $230 million voter-approved bond authorization is funding the new school, along with a second new elementary school, a new middle school, a permanent building for a fourth-grade environmental school in Black Forest and renovations to every school building in the district.
Legacy Peak is Academy D-20’s first project-based school. Instead of taking English, math, science and social studies classes separately, students work on projects with the subjects integrated and have “a voice and choice” in designing the work. Teachers weave academic standards into the process and guide student research.
Connected to the school is The Center for Modern Learning, which houses two new programs: computer coding and cybersecurity training, along with robotics.
Other programs that have been using portable buildings are consolidated at the center, including a home-school academy and two online schools.
And the Challenger Learning Center, which provides space-related educational programs, will move to the campus and open next school year.
