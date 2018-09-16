Locals claims North Cheyenne Cañon Park as their own, but it’s obvious in summer that tourists have discovered the wild haven behind Colorado Springs’ most famous and historic neighborhood.
Parking can be a hassle in the busy season. Lucky for Broadmoor-neighborhood residents, they can venture into the park by foot or bike. And lucky for us all, there are enough trails for everyone.
The opportunities are endless.
The go-to spot for newcomers is Helen Hunt Falls, named for the writer who came to this area in 1873 seeking nature’s healing. One is surely refreshed by this silvery cascade. Seven Bridges is another popular trail, following cool streams through shaded woods.
More ambitious explorers journey to St. Mary’s Falls, about a 6-mile round trip gaining 1,300 feet from the canyon’s uppermost parking lot.
Of all the trails in city limits, perhaps none are as rewarding for such a short distance as those that seamlessly rise up Mounts Cutler and Muscoco. On the way, users can view the scenic Seven Falls, the pay-to-play excursion offered by The Broadmoor.
A great tour of the park can be had on the Columbine Trail, starting behind the visitor center at the entrance off Cheyenne Canyon Road. For cyclists, the Jones Park area is prime riding.
